Manchester United vs Liverpool team news: David de Gea starts, Mohamed Salah out

David de Gea is fit to start for Manchester United on Super Sunday, but Mohamed Salah is not in the Liverpool matchday squad.

De Gea has made a swift recovery after suffering a groin injury on international duty with Spain, but Salah failed a late fitness test after picking up an ankle problem in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester before the international break.

Divock Origi replaces Salah in the Liverpool starting line-up, while Alisson Becker returns in goal for the first time since August.

Marcus Rashford leads the line for Manchester United, with the returning Anthony Martial among the substitutes, while Fred joins Scott McTominay in midfield and Axel Tuanzebe is included in the defence.

Team news

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Young, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Rashford.

Subs: Romero, Mata, Martial, Rojo, Greenwood, Garner, Williams.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana.

