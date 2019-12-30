Everton and the January transfer window

Piotr Zielinski has been linked with a move to Everton

What has the manager said?

Carlo Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped about what Everton will do in January, but says the club will not work on bringing in new players until their hectic Christmas schedule is over on January 5.

When asked whether another striker might be on their transfer wish list, he said: "No. We didn't talk about this but for sure I am not asking for a striker because the strikers up front are really good.

"I think until January 5 we have to be focused on these next four games and after that we can talk [about] if we need something or not.

"But not to have an idea of what we are going to do in January. What we are going to do in January we will see."

What did Everton do in the summer?

It was a busy summer at Everton. Alex Iwobi was a £35m purchase from Arsenal while Andre Gomes made a permanent move from Barcelona for £22m. Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean all arrived for undisclosed fees while Jonas Lossl (free) and Dijbril Sidibe (loan) also joined the club.

There were a few notable outs as well. Idrissa Gueye departed for Paris Saint-Germain for £29m while Ademola Lookman made a permanent switch to RB Leipzig for £22.5m. Phil Jagielka and Muhamed Besic went to Sheffield United while James McCarthy, Nikola Vlasic and Ashley Williams also left Goodison Park.

Who have they been linked with?

Goncalo Paciencia, Eintracht Frankfurt [Goal]; Piotr Zielinski, Napoli [Liverpool Echo]

Who could depart?

Moise Kean, Sampdoria (loan) [Telenord]; Kean, AC Milan [Calciomercato]; Cenk Tosun, Besiktas [Liverpool Echo]; Richarlison, Manchester United [Evening Standard];

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor...

"Everton want to bring in a centre-half and a central midfielder in January, especially given the long-term injuries to Andew Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. At centre-half, Nathan Ake is a player they like but it appears Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.

"In midfield, the type of player they want is Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, whom they have been keen on in the past, but it remains to be seen whether they go back in for him given their recent change of manager. A potential loan move to carry them through until the summer should not be ruled out either.

"The Toffees would also like to add a striking option too, however the likelihood is this would wait until the summer unless an opportunity comes along that they could not refuse. Right-back Cuco Martina and striker Oumar Niasse are again available for transfer while Morgan Schneiderlin's situation is also an interesting one. He is needed unless they get in that midfielder they are looking for."

