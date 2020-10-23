Get Premier League goal alerts and more with Sky Sports' Football Score Centre

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not got the Score Centre yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.

Image: Download the Football Score Centre app - goals and highlights at your fingertips!

How do I set notifications?

You can pick your favourite team and follow up to three others from around the leagues in the Score Centre app.

For pop-up messages to your phone as soon as goals go in, select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu.

Toggle on for 'Goals'.

Want alerts for half-time, full time, red cards or match highlights? Just tap to toggle on for those too. You can turn them off at any time.

How to watch free Premier League highlights

3:22 Highlights of every Premier League game are free this season - you don't need to be a Sky Sports subscriber!

This season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or an hour after the final whistle has blown for BT Sport Box Office games. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

How else can I follow the Premier League action?

Sign up for goal alerts in the Score Centre app for news of goals as soon as they go in.

You can also track goals as they happen with our live scores page - also known as the vidiprinter!

We'll provide minute-by-minute coverage, as well as analysis from our reporters around the grounds, with live blogs on every top-flight game.

And you can follow all the action, with updates and reaction from studio guests, on Soccer Saturday and Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.