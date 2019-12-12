Richard Masters named as Premier League chief executive

Richard Masters was previously the Premier League's managing director

Richard Masters has been confirmed as the new permanent Premier League chief executive.

Masters, who was previously managing director and has been with the Premier League for 13 years, had been interim chief executive following the resignation of Richard Scudamore last year.

The news comes two weeks after David Pemsel announced he was stepping down from the post - prior to actually starting in the role - due to media disclosures.

The former chief executive of Guardian Media Group was appointed in October and had been due to start "no later than April 2020".

However, the Premier League released a statement in late-November which read: "Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David's resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive."

Masters therefore continued in the role on an interim basis - a post he has held since Scudamore stood down in November 2018.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who also chairs the Premier League nominations committee, said: "Richard took on the role of interim chief executive a year ago.

"Since then, the clubs have seen Richard rise to the occasion, dealing with our various stakeholders and partners with aplomb and skill.

"As interim chief executive, he has faced challenges head-on and has proved himself. The clubs believe that this is the right appointment now in the long-term interests of the Premier League."

Master added: "I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to lead the Premier League in what will be one of the most exciting stages of its development.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the clubs and our partners and other stakeholders over the past year. This is one of the most incredible jobs in the world of sport and I now look forward to leading the League in the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."