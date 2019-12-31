Premier League top performances this decade revealed

We've checked all 80,000 player performances in the Premier League since the start of 2010/11 to find out which one topped the decade.

Using the Sky Sports Power Rankings, which measures performances on 35 matchday statistics, we have uncovered the most stellar display this decade.

The results proved tight but conclusive and below we count down the top five performances before revealing a searchable table with the top 100 list.

Manchester United sat second in the Premier League table on the morning of November 27, 2010 - behind Chelsea on goal difference.

But United stole top spot later that day after Sir Alex Ferguson's side smashed Blackburn 7-1 at Old Trafford, thanks to a five-goal haul from Dimitar Berbatov.

The Bulgarian toe-poked the opener and was gifted a second by Pascal Chimbonda. He conducted the move for his third in customary, nonchalant fashion, before smashing home a loose ball and netting a fifth from an acute angle.

United were crowned champions come May, eight points clear of their London rivals, with Berbatov scoring a team-topping 20 goals during the league campaign.

Tottenham achieved their highest finish in 54 years when they secured runners-up spot in 2016/17, with Harry Kane scooping the Golden Boot award with 29 goals.

During that campaign, no game epitomised Kane's predatory instinct more than the 6-1 win at Leicester in the penultimate week, shortly followed by his hat-trick in the season finale 7-1 win over Hull.

Against the Foxes, the England captain latched onto a trailing pass to fire past Kasper Schmeichel, before nodding home a second and firing two from range to cap a momentous evening at the King Power.

Liverpool's 2012/13 campaign could be easily overlooked, but Luis Suarez's hat-trick in the 5-2 win against Norwich was an absolute exception.

Each goal came after weaving through defenders and firing from range, smashing his second with a sumptuous strike off the outside of his right boot, in addition to notching an assist.

The Uruguay international had hit three past the Canaries only five months earlier, capped with a memorable lob over John Ruddy from just inside the opposition half.

Sergio Aguero's five goals in a 6-1 win against Newcastle in 2015 was undoubtedly the greatest 20-minute scoring spree this decade and ranks as the second-best performance overall. He was even subbed off with time to spare.

His collection that afternoon provided a bit of everything: a header, fortuitous deflection, deft lob, a six-yard sliding stab and a worldie from range.

That result also leapfrogged City above their Manchester rivals atop the table, but, of course, Leicester ended up trumping all of the so-called 'Big Six' clubs to produce one the greatest upsets in sporting history.

It's official! Luis Suarez's four-goal haul during the 5-1 win over Norwich in 2013 ranks as the top performance this decade, with two of those strikes coming from range and all from sublime flashes of skill.

The current Barcelona ace already ranked third with his hat-trick against the Canaries one year earlier, but this performance produced four crackers in an early festive treat for Liverpool fans.

Suarez lobbed Ruddy once again with another goal-of-the-season contender after just 15 minutes and scored a second from another half volley 14 minutes later.

His third was arguably even more outstanding than his opener, flicking the ball over Leroy Fer and firing from range, before netting his fourth from a direct free-kick.

Suarez bagged a league-topping 31 goals that term and helped Brendan Rodgers' side maintain their title tilt until late April, pinpointed with that infamous Steven Gerard slip against fellow contenders Chelsea.

Other standout displays

The top 100 is jam-packed with strikers, but 39 midfielders join the list, while Tim Howard becomes one of only three goalkeepers to appear with his goal from a goal kick for Everton against Bolton in 2012.

It seems only fair Suarez tops the rankings, given he features a chart-topping seven times in the list, followed by Aguero (six), Kane and Alexis Sanchez (both four).

There are eight defenders, topped by fellow Evertonian Leighton Baines' performance against West Ham in September 2013, while Leicester's Ben Chilwell ranks 89th with his display in the 9-0 demolition over Southampton this season.