Which Premier League legend tops the chart this decade?

We've checked the stats for nearly 2,000 players that have appeared in the Premier League since the start of 2010/11 to uncover the statistical champion.

Using the Sky Sports Power Rankings, which measures performances on 35 matchday statistics, we have uncovered the most stellar players this decade.

More games mean more points, so expect some seasoned Premier League veterans at the summit. Here, we count down the top five players before revealing a searchable table with the full top 100 list.

Since the start of 2010/11, until his departure from the Premier League in 2018, England's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney notched 102 goals and 53 assists in the Premier League.

His ranking was boosted by 20 of those goals coming from long range, but a fifth-place finish is still, perhaps, surprisingly low for one of the league's true legends.

Conversely, it might be considered more shocking that Laurent Koscielny ranks above Rooney in fourth spot, primarily from the less glamorous art of tackles, aerials, blocks, interceptions and clearances.

Koscielny commanded Arsenal's defence for almost the entire decade and captained the side until his departure last summer after reportedly refusing to travel on a pre-season tour, and the Gunners have struggled at the back since.

Eden Hazard would be a popular candidate for player of the decade, but, statistically, the Belgium international ranks third - and some way behind the top two.

Hazard won two league titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, before signing off with a man-of-the-match performance against Arsenal to win the Europa League and joining Real Madrid one month later.

The top two were divided by an extremely small margin but both players still ply their trade in the Premier League, and play at the same club.

It may come as no surprise that club is Manchester City, and the runner-up is David Silva, who has announced he will leave City at the end of this season after nine years' service.

No player has recorded more assists, created more chances in open play or completed more passes in the Premier League since the start of 2010/11, while few midfielders have come close to his 57 goals in that time.

So, Sergio Aguero emerges as the Premier League's ultimate player this decade with a league-topping goal haul. The Argentine continues to lead the line for Pep Guardiola's side and shows no sign of ceding his starting berth.

While the importance of goals is not factored in our statistical formula, his title-defining, late goal against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 season to leapfrog rivals United on goal difference was arguably the league's all-time top moment.

The rest

Superstars such as Steven Gerrard sit behind numerous dark horses, but the likes of Phi Jagielka, Ashley Williams and Ryan Shawcross have clocked considerable game time in England's top flight over the past decade to earn places in the top 40.

Use the interactive table below to search through the full top 100 list...

Team of the decade