Leicester vs Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold shines in Reds' big win

Leicester player ratings

Kasper Schmeichel - 6

Could do little about Firmino's two close-range finishes and sent the wrong way for Milner's penalty before Alexander-Arnold blasted a fourth past him. Did produce a fine save to deny Mane moments after the opener but ultimately counted for nothing. Distribution at times wayward, too.

Ricardo Pereira - 6

Clever footwork in attack in the opening 15 minutes and during a brief phase on the front foot in the second half but was mainly busy in defence dealing with Alexander-Arnold's deep crosses.

Jonny Evans - 5

Carelessly passed out to Wijnaldum early on for a Salah chance and then mis-controlled to allow Mane a shot at goal. That perhaps set the tone for the evening, with the Leicester centre-back unable to shutout the relentless waves of Liverpool attacks.

Caglar Soyuncu - 6

Showed his class twice in the second half, chasing down Salah to end Liverpool breaks and covered Evans well on a couple of occasions in the first half. But that good work undone when he lent into the ball for the penalty which allowed Liverpool to score the decisive second.

Ben Chilwell - 4

A night to forget for the Leicester left-back. He was left exposed for Liverpool's opener but had dropped deep and played the opposition onside before misjudging his jump as Firmino scored. Couldn't prevent Alexander-Arnold doing damage from the right flank throughout the match, and then had his England colleague shoot Liverpool's fourth through his legs.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes had a tough evening against Liverpool

Harvey Barnes - 5

Made a bright start running into the right channel but, like his team-mates, disappeared as an attacking threat after Liverpool's opener and was withdrawn before the hour mark without ever really making an impact.

Dennis Praet - 5

Combined well with Barnes down the right early on but faded as the first half went on. Shot well wide from distance after the break and was eventually subbed off after a difficult night.

Wilfried Ndidi - 7

Pulled off a string of excellent recovery tackles - notably on Keita and Mane in the first half - and made six in all. No other Leicester player made more than three. Helped Leicester move up the pitch early on but overall swamped by Liverpool's midfield.

Youri Tielemans - 6

Struggled to impact the game in first half and had a tame shot blocked from distance at the start of the second period. Unable to gain any control or create very much at all in the centre of the park against this talented Liverpool side.

James Maddison - 5

Had a couple of clashes with Alexander-Arnold early on when Leicester were on the attack but drifted inside giving the Liverpool man room to move forwards. Not as sharp as usual and wasted a free-kick from a dangerous position during a rare Leicester advance into Liverpool territory in the second half. Booked for kicking the ball away as frustration grew.

Which Liverpool and Leicester players stood out on Boxing Day?

Jamie Vardy - 6

Just three touches in the first half-hour and eight by half-time summed up Leicester's lack of threat. Eventually mustered one shot after the break. Finally able to stretch his legs on the counter-attack on 62 minutes, and demonstrated his threat, winning a free-kick on the edge of Liverpool box but Leicester just couldn't release their key man often enough.

Substitutes

Marc Albrighton (for Barnes, 58) - 6

Subbed on just before hour mark and added energy and directness to Leicester's play for a short period before, like his team-mates, losing the battle to keep Liverpool at bay.

Ayoze Perez (for Praet, 72) - 6

Introduced just as Liverpool were stepping up to another level and had no chance to do any damage in attack.

Hamza Choudhury (for Maddison, 76) - 6

Immediately chasing red shirts as Liverpool pulled their hosts apart in the final 15 minutes.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson - 8

Didn't face a shot of any description before the interval and didn't have an actual shot to save at any point in the game.

Trent Alexander Arnold scored Liverpool's fourth goal and provided two assists

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 9.5

Redefining what can be reasonably expected of a top-flight, top-class full-back. Delivered a peach of a cross for Firmino's opening goal and then fizzed in another great cross for the Brazilian's second. His tally of eight assists is the second-highest in the Premier League this term. His goal, courtesy of a perfectly-struck finish on the run, capped a performance that transcended his position.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Made it look easy. Even when playing on cruise control, his class shone with a couple of perfectly-timed covering tackles to snuff out moments of danger.

Joe Gomez - 7

Booked for a clumsy foul on Jamie Vardy but generally played with confidence and composure, using the ball well to start Liverpool attacks.

Andrew Robertson - 6

Overshadowed by his fellow full-back in red and given a couple of tough moments in the second half by Pereira on rare occasions when Leicester advanced forward.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

Phenomenal workrate helped Liverpool mop up possession and win the 'second ball' time after time as they dominated the home side. His importance to the Liverpool cause shouldn't be underestimated.

Naby Keita - 8

Perpetual motion and vital link man between Liverpool's midfield and attack. After a relatively slow to start his Liverpool career, the last month has been a real turning point for a player now putting down roots in the first XI.

Jordan Henderson - 9

Outstanding. The range and vision of his passing was one of the game's highlights and the only sour note of his evening was a late kick which saw him replaced with 10 minutes remaining.

Mo Salah - 7

Shot into the side netting early on after rounding Schmeichel, an act of apparent selfishness which appeared to exasperate his manager on the touchline. Liverpool's least effective attacker and replaced after 70 minutes.

Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool in front

Roberto Firmino - 9

The unsung hero whose performances shout volumes. Emphatic header gave Liverpool a deserved first-half lead and then clipped in the game-securing third from another Alexander-Arnold cross. A brilliant display.

Sadio Mane - 8

Combined beautifully with Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool wreaked havoc to the left-hand side of Leicester's defence. If there was a criticism, it was his failure to convert any of the chances which fell his way - the most clear-cut of which was a one-on-one against Schmeichel shortly after Liverpool took the lead but which ended with a shot straight at the Leicester 'keeper.

Substitutes

James Milner (for Naby Keita, 70) - 7

Scored with his first touch after less than a minute on the pitch - coolly chipping his penalty past Schmeichel.

Divock Origi (for Mo Salah, 70) - 6

Inconspicuous after his entrance even though Liverpool scored three times in the 20 minutes he was called upon.

Adam Lallana (for Henderson, 82) - N/A

Given a late run-out following the injury to Henderson.