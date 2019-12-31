Premier League Power Rankings: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin becomes the first Everton player to top the Power Rankings in more than a year after hitting the summit with a match-winning double at Newcastle and scoring another winner two days earlier against Burnley.

Team-mate Djibril Sidibe (No 7) creeps into the top 10 with a match-topping number of passes and touches against the Magpies and assisted Calvert-Lewin on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne topped the form chart for Christmas but slips into No 3 spot this week, despite scoring and teeing up Sergio Aguero in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United - having been hooked off early to rest in the defeat at Molineux.

Liverpool maintained their remarkable win streak with a 1-0 win over Wolves, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 3) pulling all the strings with a match-high number of crosses and touches to collect yet another man-of-the-match award.

Adama Traore (No 4) was rested for that game but came on as an explosive substitute to rattle the Reds late on after scoring and assisting Raul Jimenez to stage his side's comeback in the 3-2 win against Manchester City on Friday.

Anthony Martial's (No 5) goals have helped Manchester United's bounce in form and he scored his third in two games to see off Burnley, while Crystal Palace's James Tomkins (No 6) broke the deadlock in a 1-1 stalemate at Southampton.

Norwich are languishing three points adrift at the foot of the table, but a 2-2 draw with Spurs provided a crucial point and Emiliano Buendia was pivotal, providing an assist with a crunching tackle for the opener and topping a raft of stats.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Willian (No 9) edges into the top 10 with an assist in the 2-1 victory at Arsenal and Liverpool stopper Alisson (No 10) joins the top performers with a second successive clean sheet.

In terms of each club's top player, Danny Ings and Troy Deeney lead the charge for Southampton and Watford, respectively, to pile pressure on lower-end teams - despite Ings being rested in the 2-0 win at Chelsea.