Carlton Cole and Sam Quek pick KOTPL XI for team of the month

The Kings of the Premier League show, sponsored by Budweiser, returned on Sky Sports this Friday with another all-star line-up on the panel.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and guests build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, armed with stats-based rankings and votes from the fans.

Kings Of The Premier League Live on

This month, Smithy was joined by former West Ham striker Carlton Cole and gold medalist hockey player and sports presenter Sam Quek.

Carlton Cole and Sam Quek were guests on the Kings of the Premier League show this month

So, how did the team unfold? Let's start between the sticks...

Goalkeeper

The guests were at loggerheads to select a goalkeeper, with Cole firmly backing Watford stopper Ben Foster. "If it wasn't for [Foster], they'd be worse off," he said.

"He's had three clean sheets [in December]. It's hard at the bottom and he's been down there trying to keep them up. He's been one of the main reasons why they've been climbing slowly."

Quek mulled over selecting Foster but opted for Vicente Guaita. "Crystal Palace are focussing on being defensively sound and Guaita is key to that. Had he not been in form, they could be in the relegation battle."

Cole was adamant to stick with Foster in goal until Quek suggested his friendship with the Watford 'keeper was influencing his selection.

"I do know Ben!" joked Cole. "Ben won't mind, he will have other chances."

Final selection: Vicente Guaita

Centre-backs

The centre-back selections were unanimous, fronted by Ballon d'Or runner-up Virgi van Dijk. "Big Virgil has been outstanding," said Cole. "He's the rock in Liverpool's defence. Without him, there's no defence!"

"And it doesn't matter who he's been paired with this season," added Liverpool fan Quek. "His performances, week in and week out, are nines and 10s, so people expect that level from him now."

Quek's second selection was Crystal Palace's James Tomkins: "He's one of those players you don't really notice until you look at his performances and numbers. He just gets his head down, doesn't make it flashy and gets the job done."

"I'm going with Tomkins, too," added Cole. "He's a cultured centre-back, a very honest person and player. I spent a few years with him at West Ham. He came in very young when I was already in the team.

"I always knew he was going to go on to big things. He is a nightmare to train against, he's all or nothing. He's injured me a couple of times!"

Final selections: Virgil van Dijk and James Tomkins

Full-backs

The stats and votes virtually guaranteed Trent Alexander-Arnold a place in the team and both guests pencilled him in at right-back.

"He's really good going forward, but I'm a bit sceptical about him going backwards," said Cole. "But, defensively, he's starting to answer those doubts. He is starting to show people he can defend as well."

"He's incredible," added Quek. "There's always a debate about who should start at right-back for England. Without doubt, it's Alexander-Arnold."

With a limited number of options at left-back, Cole was quick to build a case for former West Ham team-mate Aaron Cresswell. "You've got to look after your own!" he joked.

"He came into the team the month before last, he hadn't played for a while, but did really well, a couple of goals and assists, galvanised the team and they're going in the right direction again."

Quek tried to draft in Andy Robertson due to the shortage of left-back options but agreed to pick Cresswell, who had ranked runner-up for fan votes in December.

Final selections: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Cresswell

Midfielders

Cole and Quek agreed chart-topping Kevin De Buyne should be included in this month's team. "De Bruyne is world class," said Quek. "He is the complete midfielder: tackles, passes, shots, goals and assists."

Jack Grealish also received a unanimous vote and Quek questioned why the 24-year-old has not yet received an England call-up. "For him to be fully effective, the team has to be built around him - he's that good," replied Cole.

"So that's why I think it's been a problem for Southgate. Let [Grealish] mature until he's ready to carry a team at that level and then you'll see fireworks."

The final midfielder spot proved contentious, with Cole selecting Dele Alli and Quek backing Norwich starlet Todd Cantwell. "For me, Alli has done his job to the best of his capability in a poor-performing team," said Cole.

The grey line represents when Jose Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham manager

"But Cantwell has been brilliant for Norwich," said Quek. "Everyone was looking at Teemu Pukki at the start of the season, but Cantwell's pulling the strings now.

"Because [Norwich are] down at the bottom, a lot of people may not notice. But at 21 years old, how he's been playing and being linked with some big clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham, I think that speaks volumes."

The sonars above show the direction and success of passes in December, revealing Cantwell tries a forward pass more frequently than Alli, but most are unsuccessful

Final selections: Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Dele Alli

Forwards

Both guests poured praise on Southampton striker Danny Ings, who scored six goals from just nine shots on target in December.

"I backed him in my fantasy team last season," said Quek. "After leaving Liverpool, I thought he was going to kick on. Obviously, he had a few injuries.

"This season, he's what Southampton are about and need. He's not doing flashy stuff, but he can score the difficult goal."

Stars represent goals solid circles are shots on target that didn't result in goals. Grey dots indicate a shot off target or blocked. Red shading indicates an easier chance, according to xG, while yellow suggests a harder chance to score.

Both guests struggled to lock down the remaining forwards, with Cole backing Leicester frontman Jamie Vardy and Wolves winger Adams Traore, while Quek backed Raul Jimenez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Cole insisted Vardy should be included: "He's such a massive player for Leicester. The effect he has is vital. We've got to have him, an out-and-out striker. We're not doing tactics here!"

Quek claimed the final selection: "Since the change in manager [at Everton], Calvert-Lewin has come to light. Five goals in seven games. You could see him speaking before the Liverpool game, he was full of confidence."

Final selections: Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jamie Vardy

King of the month

Cole and Quek both nominated Ings as their King of the Month. "Everything he touches turns to gold," said Cole. "Even some of the hard chances he's putting away. He's gone from strength to strength and carries that team."

"This month, he stole every headline," added Quek. "He's the reason why Southampton are doing so well."

Final XI

Disagree with the final selections? Use the team selector below to create your XI and share it on Twitter @SkySportsPL using the hashtag #KOTPL.