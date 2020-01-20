Roberto: West Ham goalkeeper joins Alaves on loan

Roberto struggled for West Ham this season and is now back in La Liga

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto has joined La Liga side Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

His departure comes on the back of the Hammers re-signing goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough, as well as having number one Lukas Fabianski closing on a return from injury.

The goalkeeper heads to the Basque country having made 10 appearances in all competitions this season - eight in the Premier League and two in the Carabao Cup.

A statement on the West Ham website read: "We wish Roberto all the very best for his loan spell."

Roberto signed last summer on a two-year deal as cover for Fabianski but was brought into the West Ham first team in September after the Poland international suffered a hip injury.

A series of high-profile errors however led to Roberto being replaced in the team by David Martin.

It is a return to La Liga for the 33-year-old who moved to the Premier League from Espanyol.

He could make his debut at home to Villarreal on Saturday evening.

