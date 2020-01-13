West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski ruled out for a 'couple of weeks'

Lukasz Fabianski hurt his hip during West Ham's defeat to Sheffield United

West Ham have been handed a major fitness boost with the news goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski only faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old had to go off just 13 minutes into Friday night's defeat at Sheffield United after hurting his hip taking a goal kick.

There were fears the Poland international had suffered a recurrence of the injury he sustained at Bournemouth in September, which required surgery and sidelined him for three months.

However, a scan on Monday has shown that the injury is not serious, and he could be back in time to face Liverpool at the end of the month.

Hammers head of medical Richard Collinge said: "It is good news in the sense that Lukasz hasn't aggravated or suffered any recurrence of the previous injury.

"The scan has showed some slight inflammation and irritation of scar tissue, which is quite common after surgery, and obviously the source of the discomfort he felt on Friday.

"We now just need to let the inflammation settle down and expect Lukasz to be available again within a couple of weeks."