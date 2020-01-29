West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target for Reds

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win at West Ham in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah was the star man as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a huge 19 points by beating West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Salah crashed in a first-half penalty (35) to put the visitors on their way and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slotted in a second (52) as Liverpool made the most of their game in hand on their distant pursuers.

Jurgen Klopp's side may not have been at their absolute best but they have now beaten every one of their league opponents at least once this season - a feat they last achieved 124 years ago.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after putting Liverpool 1-0 up

Their 23rd victory from 24 Premier League games this season leaves their latest victims 17th in the table, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Team news David Moyes made two changes from the Hammers' last Premier League outing, as Jeremy Ngakia came in for Pablo Zabaleta while Lukasz Fabianski returned in goal in place of Darren Randolph

Jurgen Klopp replaced the injured Sadio Mane with Divock Origi.

How Liverpool racked up win number 23…

Liverpool immediately took control of possession, with West Ham happy to sit off their visitors until they moved into their half, but, despite dominating the ball, Liverpool initially struggled to find a way through David Moyes' well-drilled defensive lines.

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Salah

Instead, there were promising moments for West Ham on the break, with Manuel Lanzini firing wide from an offside position and 19-year-old debutant Jeremy Ngakia clipping a dangerous cross into the Liverpool area.

However, Liverpool eventually began to find their rhythm and should have gone ahead on 25 minutes when Salah played in Andy Robertson, but the left-back's chip over Lukasz Fabianski did not have enough on it and Issa Diop was able to get back to hack clear.

Robertson then fizzed a cross through the West Ham box as Liverpool stepped up the pressure before neat play from Roberto Firmino found Divock Origi in the box and some quick feet from the striker - in for the injured Sadio Mane - drew the foul from Diop.

Divock Origi goes down inside the box under a challenge from Issa Diop

It appeared to be a clear penalty but Salah was forced to wait for a protracted VAR check on a potential handball against Firmino. The Egyptian was not rattled, though, and, once cleared to take the spot-kick, he fired the ball into the bottom corner to get Liverpool rolling with his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Cresswell (6), Diop (5), Ogbonna (6), Rice (7), Noble (6), Masuaku (6), Snodgrass (7), Lanzini (5), Ngakia (6), Haller (5).



Subs used: Fornals (6).



Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (7), Robertson (7), Van Dijk (8), Gomez (7), Henderson (8), Wijnaldum (7), Oxlade-Chamberlain (8), Salah (9), Firmino (8), Origi (8).



Subs used: Fabinho (6), Keita (6), Jones (n/a).



Man of the match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

West Ham should have levelled shortly after half-time when Lanzini scuffed a shot from Declan Rice's cross straight at Alisson, and they were made to pay moments later.

Firmino was denied by a fine save from Fabianski but the West Ham goalkeeper could do nothing when Liverpool broke away from defending a corner and Salah sent Oxlade-Chamberlain through on goal to slot home.

Salah fires in from the penalty spot during the first half

West Ham almost pulled off an immediate response of their own but Alisson, at full stretch, pushed away Robert Snodgrass' drive from the edge of the area before Fabianski traded a similar stop at the other end to keep out Origi.

The hosts were almost given a lifeline in bizarre circumstances when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired a clearance against his own post on 72 minutes after Rice had capped a superb run by firing straight at Alisson.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goal

But Liverpool were in the ascendancy and, with their fans singing 'We're going to win the league', Salah hit the woodwork with a fine curling shot before Fabianski saved from sub Naby Keita.

West Ham - who had good chances throughout - nearly earned a late consolation when Rice forced Alisson into another good diving stop, but there was no stopping Liverpool as they notched up another convincing win on their march towards glory.

What the managers said...

2:57 David Moyes was disappointed with the goals his side gave away in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool but saw plenty of positives in West Ham’s performance David Moyes was disappointed with the goals his side gave away in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool but saw plenty of positives in West Ham’s performance

West Ham manager David Moyes: "We didn't play well with the ball but we created chances and were tactically well disciplined. There were lots of things we did well but it's the result that counts and we didn't get that. The team organisation and the work ethic was good and we'll have to be like that over the next period against the sides around us too."

3:38 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were deserved winners against West Ham, but states that they could have played better in the 2-0 victory at the London Stadium Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were deserved winners against West Ham, but states that they could have played better in the 2-0 victory at the London Stadium

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I'm overly happy with the three points and only one team deserved them. Of course, we could've done things a bit better, but it's not about that. If it was easy, a lot of other teams would've done it. Ali had to make too many saves but honestly who cares! Very often you have to find a way. We didn't have situations down the wings as often as we would've liked and we didn't quite have the rhythm we wanted...but in the end it's the three points that count."

Opta widgets

Liverpool have beaten every team they've faced in the Premier League this season - the first time they've ever achieved this feat in a top-flight campaign.

Liverpool have gone 41 Premier League games without defeat (W36 D5) - the third longest such run in English top-flight history behind Arsenal (49 in Oct 2004) and Nottingham Forest (42 in Nov 1978).

Liverpool have won their last 15 Premier League games - only the fourth occasion of a team winning 15+ consecutive English top-flight games (Man City 18 in Dec 2017, Liverpool 17 in Oct 2019 and Man City 15 in Aug 2019).

Liverpool have won 70 points from just 24 games in the Premier League this season - the quickest any English top-flight side has ever reached this total.

Jurgen Klopp registered his 150th victory as Liverpool manager in all competitions (W150 D58 L39).

Against no side has West Ham manager David Moyes lost more Premier League games than versus Liverpool (17 - level with Arsenal).

West Ham have lost six of their last nine Premier League games at London Stadium (W1 D2).

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored more Premier League goals versus West Ham United than against any other side (3).

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in seven goals in five Premier League games against West Ham (5 goals, 2 assists).

What's next?

West Ham are back in action at the London Stadium on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League, while Liverpool entertain Southampton at Anfield on the same day.