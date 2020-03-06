Roy Keane in Sky Sports studio for Man United vs Man City on Super Sunday

Roy Keane will be in the Sky Sports studio on Super Sunday as his former club Man United face rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

It's all set up for a classic encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday with both United and City in good form heading into the encounter.

United are unbeaten in nine games, following Thursday's 3-0 FA Cup win at Derby, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will now look to boost their Champions League qualification prospects when City are the visitors.

However, Pep Guardiola's squad have been imperious in recent weeks, following a 2-1 Champions League win at Real Madrid with a Carabao Cup final victory and an FA Cup fifth-round win of their own, and they will be looking for revenge following their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium last December.

Keane will be joined by former Manchester City full-back Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp in the studio, while Gary Neville is on co-commentator duties for the Manchester derby.

The panel will also be discussing the early Sunday game as Everton go to Chelsea, which is also live on Sky Sports Premier League, as the battle for the European places continues.

Laura Woods is at Stamford Bridge for Sky Sports, while Alan Smith and Bill Leslie are on commentary duty as Frank Lampard's side look to consolidate their place in the top four with victory over Everton.

Watch Chelsea vs Everton and Manchester United vs Manchester City on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

Sven joins Carra on MNF

Sven-Goran Eriksson joins David Jones and Jamie Carragher on MNF

If the Manchester derby was not enough, Sven-Goran Eriksson is the special guest on Monday Night Football.

The former England manager joins David Jones and Jamie Carragher, who he managed during a five-year spell with England, in the MNF studio for the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Aston Villa.

As well as the weekend's action in the top flight, Eriksson's successful managerial career, during which he won 18 trophies, his appointment as the first foreign manager of England and his time in charge of the team are topics that are sure to be discussed.

Watch Sven-Goran Eriksson on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

A huge month of football on Sky Sports...

Manchester United vs Manchester City is just one a huge month of games you can catch live on Sky Sports in March.

Also on Sky Sports this weekend, Chelsea take on Everton, also on Super Sunday, while Tottenham travel to Burnley on Saturday evening, while Leicester host Aston Villa on Monday Night Football.

City are back in action on Wednesday, March 11 when they take on Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

The race for the top four continues to heat up as ex-manager Jose Mourinho welcomes United to Tottenham on March 15, with the Merseyside derby also live on Sky on March 16 - a game which could hand Liverpool their Premier League title.

Two old London foes go head to head as Spurs host West Ham on Friday Night Football on March 20, before Liverpool's game with Crystal Palace rounds off a massive month in the top flight.

