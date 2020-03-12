Premier League confirms all games to go ahead this weekend despite coronavirus pandemic

All matches will go ahead in the Premier League this weekend

The Premier League has confirmed all matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors but there will be no ban in the UK just yet as the government steps up its response to the virus.

It comes after the World Health Organisation officially labelled the outbreak a pandemic, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing a special COBRA meeting at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

A Premier League statement read: "Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

"While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

"We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

"The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly. We will keep everyone updated as appropriate."

Manchester City's home match against Arsenal on Wednesday became the first to be postponed in England because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos - Evangelos Marinakis - who contracted the virus.

The EFL also issued a statement on Thursday evening to confirm all games this weekend will go ahead. The Scottish FA and SPFL confirmed all fixtures will also go ahead as planned.

