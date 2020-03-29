Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Luka Jovic

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Arsenal - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal…

Luka Jovic - Arsenal will consider a move for Jovic if Real Madrid decide to cut him loose. (Daily Star, March 29)

Nabil Fekir - Arsenal have put the Real Betis midfielder back on their radar as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos (Daily Star, March 28).

Carlos Soler - Arsenal are keen on signing the Valencia midfielder (Sky Sports, March 27); Soler has emerged as a summer target for Arsenal with Mikel Arteta reportedly a huge fan of the midfielder (The Sun, March 28)

Valencia want at least £36m if they are forced to sell Soler. (The Mail, March 29)

Dayot Upamecano - The 21-year-old RB Leipzig defender is keen to move this summer (Bild, March 26)

Chris Smalling - Arsenal are hoping Roma don't qualify for next season's Champions League as they eye a summer swoop for the Manchester United defender (Daily Mirror, March 18); Arsenal have offered to sign the centre-back, who Manchester United want £25m for (Metro, March 26)

Samuel Umtiti - Arsenal and Manchester United are considering a swoop for the Barcelona defender as the Spanish club look to offload the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, March 17); The Gunners are poised to enter the race to sign the Barcelona defender after he was placed on the transfer list (Daily Mail, March 18); Barca will demand around £46m for the 26-year-old (Sport, March 25)

Malick Thiaw - Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the 18-year-old Schalke defender, who has a release clause of around £7m (Daily Mail, March 25)

Evan Ndicka - Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt defender this season (Sky Sports, March 22)

Odsonne Edouard - Arsenal are considering a summer move for the Celtic striker as they aim to build for next season (Daily Mirror, March 22)

Chris Wood - Arsenal have been encouraged to sign the Burnley striker if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the club this summer (Daily Star, March 22)

Dejan Lovren - Arsenal face competition from north London rivals Tottenham for the signature of defender Dejan Lovren, who has a year remaining on his contract at Liverpool (Daily Express, March 16)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

Issa Diop - Mikel Arteta has reportedly instructed the Arsenal board to kick-off his squad overhaul with the addition of the £60m-rated West Ham centre-back (Daily Mirror, March 15)

Orkun Kokcu - After scouting the Feyenoord midfielder extensively, Arsenal are preparing a summer move for the 19-year-old (Daily Express, March 16); Arsenal will test Feyenoord's resolve with a £25m bid for Kokcu this summer (La Razon, March 19); The Gunners are preparing to outbid Sevilla in order to sign Feyenoord's attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window (Daily Express, March 19)

Emil Roback - Arsenal have held talks over a move for the Swedish youth international striker (Daily Mail, March 19)

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal have offered Real Madrid a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer deal in a blow to Man Utd (Daily Express, March 24) PSG, Barcelona and United are interested in signing Aubameyang (Daily Mail, March 23); Barca have cooled interest in the Arsenal captain as they prioritise a move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez this summer (Daily Mail, March 25); Real Madrid hope a player-plus-cash deal will persuade Arsenal to part with their captain (Daily Star, March 26)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Roma have made a bit to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis (Corriere dello Sport, March 24); The Armenia international is willing to take a pay cut to remain at Roma permanently (Daily Mail, March 26)

Mesut Ozil - The midfielder's agent insists Ozil is happy at Arsenal and has no plans to leave this summer (The Sun, March 28)

The latest Arsenal contract talk…

Dani Ceballos - The Gunners are confident of reaching an agreement with Real Madrid to extend the 23-year-old's loan should the season run beyond June 30 (Evening Standard, March 26)

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident the 18-year-old academy graduate will sign a new contract at the Emirates (The Sun, March 9)

David Luiz - Arsenal are ready to trigger the extension clause in the centre-back's contract to keep him at the Emirates to 2021. (The Sun, March 19)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal are becoming resigned to the fact that the Gabon striker will enter the final year of his contract without agreeing a new deal. (The Sun, March 19)

