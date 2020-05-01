The Big Premier League Quiz: James Maddison vs Jamie Carragher

16:14 Episode four of the Premier League Big Quiz sees Leicester City's James Maddison test his football knowledge against Jamie Carragher Episode four of the Premier League Big Quiz sees Leicester City's James Maddison test his football knowledge against Jamie Carragher

The Big Premier League Quiz returns with Jamie Carragher looking to claw back some quiz glory as he goes head-to-head with James Maddison.

After winning the first two quizzes against Gary Neville and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carragher was beaten by Tottenham defender Ben Davies in last week's edition.

0:36 James Maddison quipped: 'Is there any way I can mute Carra?!' James Maddison quipped: 'Is there any way I can mute Carra?!'

Looking to snatch back his quiz crown, the Sky Sports pundit takes on Leicester midfielder Maddison in the latest Big Premier League Quiz.

With Martin Tyler playing quiz master, they answer questions on their playing careers, each others clubs, and play a 'Who Am I?' round.

Click or tap play on the video above to see Carragher and Maddison battle it out...