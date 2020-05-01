The Big Premier League Quiz: James Maddison vs Jamie Carragher
Carragher and Maddison face off... but who is victorious?
The Big Premier League Quiz returns with Jamie Carragher looking to claw back some quiz glory as he goes head-to-head with James Maddison.
After winning the first two quizzes against Gary Neville and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carragher was beaten by Tottenham defender Ben Davies in last week's edition.
Looking to snatch back his quiz crown, the Sky Sports pundit takes on Leicester midfielder Maddison in the latest Big Premier League Quiz.
With Martin Tyler playing quiz master, they answer questions on their playing careers, each others clubs, and play a 'Who Am I?' round.
Click or tap play on the video above to see Carragher and Maddison battle it out...