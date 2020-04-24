Big Premier League Quiz: Tottenham defender Ben Davies takes on Jamie Carragher

11:51 Episode three of the Premier League Big Quiz sees Tottenham and Wales full-back Ben Davies take on the unbeaten Jamie Carragher Episode three of the Premier League Big Quiz sees Tottenham and Wales full-back Ben Davies take on the unbeaten Jamie Carragher

Tottenham and Wales defender Ben Davies bravely tried to outwit our very own Jamie Carragher in this week's Big Premier League challenge, hosted by Martin Tyler.

The special guest went first, attempting to answer 10 questions on his specialist subject - former club Swansea and his current team Tottenham. In reply, Carragher was quizzed about his own career - but how well does he know it?

Davies made his Swansea debut in August 2012, going on to make 37 Premier League appearances that season, but who ended up as the club's top scorer in the 2012/13 campaign?

The 26-year-old is also quizzed over the opposition against which he scored his first Premier League goal in January 2013, Swansea's record appearance-maker in the competition and the side he faced when making his Spurs debut in August 2014.

Find out if Davies got off to a flyer and if the Sky Sports pundit beat his score by hitting the video link above.