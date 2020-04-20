Tottenham Transfer Centre takeover Q&A - Paul Gilmour and Lyall Thomas answer your questions

Paul Gilmour and Lyall Thomas answer your Tottenham transfer Q&A questions

Will Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen be staying at Spurs? And could Gareth Bale be on his way back? We have two men who are in the know on all your Tottenham transfer queries.

Sky Sports News reporters Paul Gilmour and Lyall Thomas joined us for a Transfer Centre takeover on Monday evening, answering your Tottenham transfer questions and just what Jose Mourinho could be planning when the window reopens.

Do you think Harry Kane will be sold? @theonlypavlos4 - Twitter

Paul Gilmour: In short - no. Not in short-term. What about the long-term? Who knows. A lot can change in football in a month never mind years.

This debate has come from the comments Harry Kane made in what was a very insightful interview with Jamie Redknapp. Kane was simply being honest, he is a fiercely competitive character and wants to achieve the maximum that he possibly can in his football career. Let's not forget, he got a taste of the Champions League final last year.

I'll break down the facts. He has four years left on his current contract so Spurs are in a strong position- I must stress this is not a Kane versus Spurs situation. Kane loves Tottenham, in an ideal world he would want to win trophies in north London. We know Spurs will not sell him to Manchester United or any other English rival so that leaves an even more limited number of clubs being able to afford him.

Again, that comes with the caveat of not knowing how this pandemic will impact on football finance and the wider economy. Spurs, like all well-sustained businesses, will be hit hard by this crisis so there is one theory to suggest finding a buyer would suit them but then you weigh that up against his importance in relation to success on the pitch, the goals he brings and his sponsorship appeal.

Taking everything into consideration my feeling is that he'll stay in the short-term and it could be a case of him revisiting next summer or the summer after that depending on if Spurs challenge for trophies, but also on the wider transfer market and how it looks.

What are the chances of Gareth Bale going back to Tottenham? tomallsop06 (Instagram)

Will Tottenham revisit signing Paulo Dybala? @PhilipWallace13 - Twitter

Lyall Thomas: I think that's unlikely. Dybala is a striker Mauricio Pochettino was very keen on, whereas we think Mourinho wants someone bigger - more of a target man, like Olivier Giroud, whom they were hoping to sign in January.

It is difficult to see where a player like Dybala would fit into Mourinho's system. He has Giovanni Lo Celso and Dele Alli as No 10s and Dybala isn't really an out-and-out winger type as Mourinho likes in Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, or Willian whom he had at Chelsea and has been linked with bringing to Spurs.

What is the transfer budget that will be available for Jose in the transfer window? @MourinhoTheGOAT - Twitter

Jose Mourinho will be looking at additions when the transfer window next opens

PG: It depends on your definition of big money! But in the football world, it might not be a lot. The financial situation is pretty grim for a lot of clubs at the moment.

Let's take Spurs. They rely a lot on matchday revenue. They're losing around £4m-£5m a game for the rest of this season. I think they had five home games left. That's more difficult because they still had to play some big games - Manchester United, Arsenal, which are both Category A matches, and West Ham are in there. The facilities at the new stadium meant a lot of fans spent money in there before and after games. That's all gone. It may well go into next season if fans continue to be kept away for their own safety.

That brings me onto season ticket renewals. Spurs suspended that process the day before they originally planned to sell those out of respect to fans who may be suffering hardship in these tough times. Forty-two thousand season-ticket holders last season so that's worth £40-£50m. The only revenue at the moment is online retail and I can't imagine that doing too well. Cash reserves had been used on the stadium (hefty bill for that) and on the development of the local area as well, including the creation of jobs.

It's been well documented what the furlough situation was and the club have rectified that. A lot of fans are asking if Joe Lewis should dig deep into the pockets. From what I'm told, he invests in a lot of companies so maybe isn't always in a position to help with transfers. Regardless of that, what we can take away is that this will make transfers in football tougher to negotiate.

Will Vertonghen be leaving Spurs? dannysherlock_ (Instagram)

Would Spurs be looking at free agents and players in the last year of their contract? @IsaacSyed - Twitter

PG: I've been speaking to someone in a Premier League club today on this subject actually. How will the transfer market look for football when all of this is over? What was clear to me from this conversation is that football clubs will need to be creative and they will need to be smarter about the way they do business.

This crisis will have a significant impact on the industry in the short term and lower down the leagues it could be worse. Transfers don't feel important at the moment but clubs are businesses and will be trying to find ways to compete when this is all over. So talking about this subject can hopefully act as some form of distraction from the constant negativity in the news at the moment!

Most well run clubs will have identified their transfer targets long before this pandemic set in and Spurs are one of those clubs. But the landscape has changed. There will be a big impact on the transfer market that will be felt right across the industry. There is a feeling that football will bounce back but the key question is when.

In the short-term, we might see an increase in the number of loans with options to buy, which was already a fairly common way of doing a deal anyway. There will also be staggered permanent transfer payments. When you hear us in the media talk about a player costing £40m, it is very rarely paid up front. So for a club like Spurs, I think it'll be creative loans or very specific structure payments. The club is looking to strengthen but what they have to play with is unclear and won't be clear until football returns.

Have Spurs truly replaced Mousa Dembele? mednickstagram (Instagram)

Mousa Dembele left Tottenham in January 2019

LT: Tanguy Ndombele was signed as the replacement for Mousa Dembele in a club-record £54m deal. Although he has had a disappointing first season so far, he is still young and the club have made a huge investment in him, so they will continue to work on developing his potential.

He has all the attributes to be a 'new Dembele' but he should be judged by his own merits really and what he does for the team, and he has the potential to be a top No 8.

They have also brought in the younger Gedson Fernandes as an understudy and his loan runs for another season after this one is finished. The Portugal prodigy has been entrusted to his compatriot Mourinho to develop into the star their country believe he can be, and Spurs will hope he does enough to merit signing on a permanent deal.

What is going to happen to Ndombele? yeshiv.h (Instagram)

PG: I know the club see him as a huge asset and they want to get the best out of him. They've spent big on him by Tottenham standards, so the priority is to get him fit and get him over the dental problems he's had too. They also need help him adapt to the Premier League, such as coping with Burnley away.

Jose Mourinho, as we know, has been pushing him hard - tough love I think is the phrase. That's a compliment from Mourinho because he is tough on those players that be believes in. I think we'll see a better player a year from now but of course that will depend on how he responds.

Could Spurs buy a powerful midfielder like Philippe Coutinho? @IsaacMakomichi - Twitter

Jack Grealish - in or out? de.yanic (Instagram)

PG: Spurs probably missed the boat with that one. They had a chance to sign him previously but it didn't happen. His value has massively increased after the season he's had in the Premier League and again, we don't know the full extent this coronavirus crisis is will have on clubs financially.

Is buying a second striker more important than a new defence? bradley_marchant (Instagram)

PG: From what I'm hearing, the priority areas are centre-back, right-back and a central defensive midfielder. I don't think you can rule out a back-up striker either given they tried to get Odion Ighalo, Giroud and a few others in January. It's usually easier to pick up a bargain in the summer months but again, let's wait and see what the landscape looks like when football restarts.

Who is the best option for signing a new right-back at Spurs? john.fxx (Instagram)

Max Aarons is of reported interest to Tottenham as they look for a new right-back

PG: I've no doubt Spurs will have identified targets long before this. In the media, we find out about some of these, others are kept quiet. There are no hard and fast rules.

Max Aarons is someone they've been keen on. Could a deal be done with Norwich? Possibly. Norwich are a well run club so probably don't need to sell. If they get relegated, it may be that the player sees himself as a Premier League player and leaves on good terms, providing Norwich get a good deal.

But there are still a lot of unknowns. Clubs can have their targets but until we know what a transfer window looks like post-pandemic then I'm afraid it's into the unknown.

How many players do you think Spurs need to turn themselves around? Should Spurs sell Kane and invest elsewhere in the squad? Thoughts on Kondogbia, Aarons, Eze and Upameceno transfers? @DanielTopping7 - Twitter

Geoffrey Kondogbia has been linked with a Spurs move

LT: Spurs already did some business in January and last summer's additions are still to find their feet, so their new look side is already starting to take shape.

If the season is finished and the financial hit from coronavirus isn't too great, they could bring in three or four new additions that could really improve things, but if the season is abandoned, I'd expect them to stick with more of what they have got.

On Geoffrey Kondogbia - that was Sky Sports News' exclusive story - he is someone chief scout Steve Hitchen is a big fan of and has watched for some time, but we know Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also a top target for a new defensive midfielder.

Aarons the club like too, but is he the profile Mourinho wants? Eberechi Eze is good young talent and Spurs like him but it might be too big a jump for him from QPR, while Dayot Upamecano will be very expensive, and we think Spurs would rather signed a left-footed centre-back - Upamecano is right-footed.

What is Tottenham's goal next season? adamtranter161104 (Instagram)

The Champions League will be a key target for Tottenham depending on the outcome of the current season

LT: That will depend on what the outcome is to the current season. If it is finished and Spurs miss out on Champions League qualification, the goal will be to get back in there in 2020/21 and finish as high up the table as possible to achieve that.

Mourinho will want to win trophies regardless so that will also be a goal - he has always shown a hunger to win domestic cups, and even the Europa League if that's where Spurs end up.

Aside from honours, the goal will be to cement the new team together and restore the feeling of togetherness and positivity. That has been lost somewhat in such a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch.

Will Spurs ever have the financial ability to challenge for the league title? @Josh_2905 - Twitter

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea

PG: There are many different ways to win a league. Chelsea and Manchester City both invested heavily in small periods of time, other clubs invested over the long-term and built up to it.

Take Liverpool. They waited for their targets to become available and got them at the right time. They have built themselves into a real force, they are the champions of Europe and should be Premier League title winners by now. Look at Leicester too, there's no right or wrong to way to win a league, football is too unpredictable for that.

With signings like Ndombele and Lo Celso, Spurs have made investments. The key for a business like Tottenham might be to keep adding when possible. They've appointed Mourinho - a serial winner - and whatever your opinion of him, his trophy record speaks for itself.

If he can get the players buying into that with the promise they'll win things, it could interesting to watch, especially if he gets a sustained period of preparation time with them, which is something he hasn't had yet.

Why are Spurs not signing any British talent anymore? We used to have a team full of England stars. @trophystatus1 - Twitter

PG: I think the reason they don't go after already well established English players is cost. English players tend to cost that little bit more and most clubs don't want to sell to Premier League rivals. The way forward seems to be making an investment and hoping they turn into stars. They have bought Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke, who they hope to turn into established, quality players on the world stage.