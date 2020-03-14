Geoffrey Kondogbia: Tottenham look again at Valencia midfielder

Geoffrey Kondogbia is still a Tottenham target

Tottenham remain interested in Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia as head coach Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his struggling squad.

Spurs' chief scout Steve Hitchen is said to be a long-term admirer of the defensive midfielder and has continued to monitor his development this season.

Hitchen has been watching Kondogbia at least since scouting began for replacements for Mousa Dembele, which was exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News in late 2017.

Kondogbia, a former Monaco and Inter Milan player, is high among the names Spurs have been looking into as Mourinho looks to add to his squad.

Kondogbia recently played in the behind-closed-doors game against Atalanta due to the outbreak of coronavirus

Continued scouting of players has been hindered by coronavirus, however, with football in Spain postponed for at least the next two rounds of fixtures.

There is uncertainty over whether football will resume across Europe and the UK before the transfer window reopens on June 10, which could mean clubs have to make decisions based on what they have already seen.

Kondogbia made his name at Monaco alongside Anthony Martial

Nevertheless, Mourinho has wanted to add a new defensive, or what he calls 'positional', midfielder since January, when the club inquired about Southampton's Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Kondogbia, who signed for Valencia in 2018 for just less than £20m after an impressive loan spell from Inter, is also being tracked by Everton.

The 27-year-old has made 89 appearances for the Spanish side, including 24 this season, five of which have been in the Champion League.

He has five caps for France but was given permission to switch nationalities to the Central African Republic two years ago, and will enter the final two years of his Valencia contract this summer.