Tottenham's slump a long time coming, says Paul Robinson

Jose Mourinho was appointed Tottenham manager in November 2019

Tottenham's slump in form has been a "long time coming", says the club's former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Spurs were knocked out the Champions League at the last-16 stage after failing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against RB Leipzig in Germany, losing 3-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate

Jose Mourinho's team are winless in their past six games, seven points off the top four and were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich last week.

"The way that they've been playing is concerning, the way they've been leaking goals is concerning," Robinson told Sky Sports News.

"This has been a long time coming at Tottenham, the end of last season they were poor, the beginning of this season they were poor.

"Jose came in and had the new manager bounce. He's suffered horrific injuries but we're now seeing Tottenham of 12-18 months coming out again. The defensive problems and the inability to defend set-plays.

"Tottenham have nine games left, Jose has nine games to test his players and see what they can give him, whether they can get into that champions league place."

'Give Mourinho time'

Aston Villa are the only Premier League side to have conceded more goals than Spurs in all competitions since Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham boss.

However, Robinson believes the Portuguese should be given time after only being appointed head coach in November and likened the situation to Manchester United's appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions

"Mourinho has got his work cut out, he knows that and he needs to reassess in the summer," added Robinson.

"It's a short time that he's been brought in, results haven't been that bad, performances haven't been great but he needs time.

"You look at Solskjaer at Manchester United, they were calling for his head very early on in his reign, six months into his reign they were doing the same, only now are you starting to shoots of fruition of what he's trying to do.

"If you give a manager time and you believe in that manager, then things can and will change. Mourinho's been brought in to do a job, give him transfer windows and time to allow him to do this job."

'Ndombele is undoubtedly talented'

Tanguy Ndombele was hauled off at half-time against Burnley

Tanguy Ndombele, who became Spurs' record signing when he signed from Lyon last summer for £63 million, has been singled for criticism by Mourinho.

The midfielder was hauled off at half-time in Saturday's match against Burnley, with Mourinho saying afterwards that he "cannot keep giving Ndombele opportunities".

"He's been given all the tools, all the equipment to better himself to get match fit and he hasn't accepted that," said Robinson.

"That cuts a figure of a manager who looks like he's tried the arm around the shoulder, he looks like he's tried the big stick and he's just not getting the effort and application back from him.

"He's undoubtedly talented. But he cuts a figure of somebody who's not interested far too often and you can't get away with that. Mourinho looks frustrated because he knows the boy has got talent."