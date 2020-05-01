Liverpool: Brendan Rodgers says it would be 'an absolute shame' if Reds don't lift Premier League title

Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool are worthy winners

Brendan Rodgers says it would be "an absolute shame" if Liverpool are not crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top of the table and were within touching distance of a first top-flight title in 30 years when the season was suddenly halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

0:32 James Milner says winning last season's Champions League has given Liverpool's players the confidence to go on and claim more silverware James Milner says winning last season's Champions League has given Liverpool's players the confidence to go on and claim more silverware

"They have clearly been consistently the best team," said Leicester City manager Rodgers, speaking to Eamonn Holmes on the Eamonn and the Gaffers podcast.

"The level that they've been playing at, the quality, they've just been absolutely fantastic.

"So it would be an absolute shame if they don't get the chance to lift the title.

"They have been waiting so long, they're deserving of it, but Jurgen [Klopp] will be like everyone, hoping that we can get back playing but obviously in a safe environment."

1:20 Gary Neville has suggested the idea of taking the end of the Premier League season abroad to a coronavirus-free quarantined environment Gary Neville has suggested the idea of taking the end of the Premier League season abroad to a coronavirus-free quarantined environment

Rodgers suffered heartbreak while in charge of Liverpool in 2014, when a home loss to Chelsea late in the season saw Manchester City snatch the league title.

"It just wasn't to be for us and of course you have moments where you think back to that season," he said.

"We were so close, and it would have been brilliant for us to have done it, but it wasn't to be so you just have to move on."

Rodgers has ruled out a move for Philippe Coutinho

Meanwhile, Rodgers has ruled out a summer move for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who he worked with at Anfield.

The Brazilian is on loan at Bayern Munich this season and has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

"I've seen lots of speculation around young Phil," said Rodgers.

"Philippe's a wonderful player, a brilliant talent, but he would be someone who is way out of our price bracket."