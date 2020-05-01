James Milner: Champions League just the start - now we want more

James Milner says winning last season's Champions League has given Liverpool's players the confidence to go on and claim more silverware.

Jurgen Klopp's side were within touching distance of a first top-flight title in 30 years after opening up a 25-point lead at the top of the table when the season was suddenly halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the country in March.

However, were Liverpool to go on and claim this season's Premier League, that would make it four trophies in the space of just a year after wins earlier this season in both the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, following hot on the heels of last June's Champions League triumph.

Milner, 34, believes last season's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Madrid - the club's sixth European Cup - was the catalyst to their remarkable 2019/20 campaign.

Last season's Champions League win has proved the catalyst to more success this campaign

"It's a similar thing that we had at Man City," said Milner - who joined Liverpool from City in 2015 - in an interview you can see in full on Friday's 'The Football Show'.

"It was so important to get off the mark and win that first trophy and it was massive for us as a group. It's always important to win that first one and we managed to get the Super Cup and the World Championship this year and it'd be nice to add more.

We don't want to be known as the team that won just that one trophy, we want to push on and see if we can win as many as we can James Milner

"But it was big to get over the line and add that first one together as a team and that then gives you all the tools to go on and push on, and hopefully we can win more.

"We don't want to be known as the team that won just that one trophy, we want to push on and see if we can win as many as we can."

Milner may have won the league, FA Cup and League Cup during his five-year spell with City, however, that did not lessen his appetite for more silverware after arriving at Anfield.

In fact, painful defeats for Klopp's team in the finals of the 2017 League Cup and Europa League, as well as the 2018 Champions League, only served to make Milner and the team hungrier for success.

"I was desperate to get a trophy for this club," said the former England international. "You walk into Melwood every day and you see the trophies the club has won every single day.

Milner (left) suffered Champions League heartbreak after defeat to Real Madrid in 2018

"Getting to the Champions League final the year before, going close in the Premier League, the Europa League final and the League Cup final, having those near misses. That obviously made it even more special when we got there, but it's a massive thing playing for a club the size of Liverpool.

"When you see the history and every day you see the players who have played, the players who have pulled on the No 7 shirt before me. When you are playing, playing at Anfield and you get a taste of that atmosphere.

"You get to finals, but you are not quite getting over the line - to finally get over the line and contribute number six, which we know how massive that is for the club, how important it is and the relationship the club has with the European Cup."

