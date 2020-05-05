Manchester United yet to decide Dean Henderson future

Dean Henderson's form for Sheffield United earned him an England call-up

Manchester United are yet to decide if they will allow England prospect Dean Henderson to extend his loan spell at Sheffield United.

In a scenario which looked impossible at the start of the season, both Uniteds are rivals in the race for a Champions League spot and a potential £60m prize pot.

Henderson has enjoyed a magnificent season, keeping ten clean sheets and earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate's full England squad.

Henderson has kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season

With discussions continuing over a return to Premier League action next month, officials at Bramall Lane are keen to learn if Henderson's year-long loan can be extended beyond June 30 when it runs out.

Across the Pennines, Manchester United have stalled on a decision to date, until a revised calendar of fixtures is agreed.

With so much at stake, pressure may mount on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop such a pivotal member of the Blades squad from staying longer than has been agreed.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may feel obliged to recall Henderson after June 30

According to The Sun, Premier League shareholders discussed the potential of extending loans beyond June at their meeting last Friday, insisting a player and both clubs involved would have to be in agreement before any loan could be extended.

If games recommence in mid-June, the 23-year old could potentially play around half of the Blades' league games before his loan ended. One game, however, he will definitely miss is the Blades' trip to Old Trafford - for which he is ineligible.

Chris Wilder's men are one of four teams with 10 league games left to play - their fixture against Aston Villa was postponed due to their appearance in the Carabao Cup final.

The Blades could also have to factor in the potential of a continued cup run, starting with a home quarter-final tie against Arsenal.