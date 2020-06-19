Tottenham vs Man Utd team news: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford start

Harry Kane makes his first start since New Year's Day

Tottenham and Manchester United have welcomed back fit-again stars for their Friday Night Football clash, with Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford recovering from long-term injuries during lockdown to start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Football's three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic allowed Spurs striker Kane to overcome a hamstring problem he sustained on New Year's Day, while Jose Mourinho has also named fit-again Moussa Sissoko (knee), Heung-min Son (arm) and Steven Bergwijn (ankle) in his starting XI.

However, Giovani Lo Celso only makes the bench after carrying an injury since March which he was unable to properly treat during lockdown, while Dele Alli is suspended.

Mourinho's former club United are also boosted by key players who have returned to full fitness, with forward Rashford recovering from a back injury, which initially looked to have put his Euro 2020 hopes in doubt.

Paul Pogba is on the bench and will be aiming to make his first United appearance since Boxing Day later in the game. Instead, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay form the midfield three.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Lamela, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, White, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Skipp, Fernandes.

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Martial, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Ighalo, Greenwood.

Analysis: Fit-again stars add to spectacle

Sky Sports' Peter Smith...

While the reworked resumption of the Premier League season will see teams' fortunes determined in an intense spell of games over the coming weeks, the three-month suspension has allowed sides to return to near full strength for the run-in.

Tottenham and Manchester United had been facing up to the possibility of key games without the likes of Kane and Rashford but the season's delay has allowed all three to work their way back to fitness in time for the Premier League restart. It's a welcome sight.

Each of those three are important components for their respective managers - and the prospect of Kane and fit-again Heung-min Son going up against a United side featuring Rashford, with Pogba potentially stepping off the bench to link up with Bruno Fernandes for the first time, adds to the spectacle and excitement of football's comeback.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

How to follow Tottenham v Man Utd

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 5pm before Norwich vs Southampton; kick-off at 8.15pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Charlie's prediction

It is a cracker. This always falls into the category of a big game, especially with Jose Mourinho facing his old club once again. Everybody is jumping on the Manchester United bandwagon with the potential link-up of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. They are waiting for United to come to life.

I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a great job considering the pressure he was under, but they are no closer to the top two, and I don't see them making the top four.

Tottenham needed a rest as they were in meltdown. I look at Harry Kane who will be back for them, and that is a huge boost. That being said, Jose will not know what his best defence is but I imagine he will have been working hard on it - there is no Dele Alli for Tottenham too.

A lack of fans will take an edge off it for the players. It will be 30 minutes or so that is needed to get going for these two, but I cannot separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

