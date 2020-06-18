Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba's return, and Man Utd's culture shift

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is helping to get the best out of Marcus Rashford

"Coming from where he's come from, to make the difference, it will mean more for him than any goal he's scored so far, because it changes people's lives."

Marcus Rashford's work to raise money and change government policy to improve the lives of children around the country has been an inspirational story during lockdown - and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks proudly about what his striker has achieved.

"He's a fine young man. We're extremely proud, I'm sure his family is extremely proud," Solskjaer tells Sky Sports, during an exclusive interview ahead of United's return to Premier League action against Tottenham on Friday night.

"He's shown human skills, leadership skills and qualities. He was captain for us in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City and we want to help him become the grown-up and the man he's got the potential to be."

We want to help him become the man he's got the potential to be. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Marcus Rashford

Rashford is only 22 but he's maturing into a role model in wider society. His development as a footballer is moving at a fast pace too.

Under the management of former United frontman Solskjaer, the England international has had his best scoring season of his career. After a long lay-off with a back injury, which threatened to end his season early, Rashford has been able to use football's suspension to get back ready for the delayed run-in - and a crucial couple of months for his club.

"He's looking good," Solskjaer says. "He's keen on getting back and playing football. That's his passion alongside the passion he's shown now for the free meals.

"He's maturing and he's getting more and more used to that inside-left forward position. I think, being a right-footed striker, that's always a good position to be in.

Rashford's impressive form for United this season

"Through the middle, he'll also play as a partnership in a two, but that's the beauty of Marcus, he's played many positions. But mainly this season has been on the left, where I feel he's developed a lot.

"He's maturing in his decision making, his movement is great and his physique is always going to be a challenge for anyone playing against him.

"He's always had the composure and the calmness. When you step up against Paris Saint-Germain like he did and take a penalty - his first penalty for the first team - the way he did, you can see a boy who is confident on the pitch and composed on the pitch."

Pogba 'raring to go'

Paul Pogba is back available after a long injury lay-off

Rashford isn't the only fit-again star name Solskjaer has been able to welcome back for the restart. Paul Pogba has been limited to just five starts in the Premier League this season but he has finally been able to overcome an ankle problem.

The midfielder's future had been uncertain earlier in the year, but Solskjaer says Pogba is now itching to get back onto the pitch - and believes he can form an exciting partnership in the centre of the park with January signing and fan favourite Bruno Fernandes.

"Paul has had a difficult season. But he's been excited, he's raring to go," said Solskjaer. "He's worked hard, he's been in a good mood and he's ready to step up now.

"We've seen glimpses in the training sessions and in the [friendly] game against West Brom [how he might combine with Fernandes] but good players can always play together.

"Paul's main thing now is to get his rhythm back, get proper match fit. I don't think anyone can expect Paul and Marcus to be flying straight away. We have to accept they might take a few games before they're really where they were.

"But I'm patient with that, getting game time to make sure he's fit and back to 100 per cent."

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

Hit the ground running

Time isn't necessarily on Solskjaer's side, though, with United facing key games right from the restart.

After Spurs away on Friday night, they take on another side battling them for the Champions League spots in Sheffield United on Wednesday before an FA Cup quarter-final with Norwich next Saturday.

It's an intense re-introduction after three months off but Solskjaer insists his squad are ready for the challenge.

"We're as well prepared as we can be," he says. "Every new season - and it feels like a new season - you're always a little bit excited but you have the butterflies because you want to know where you're at.

"But we've prepared well and during the lockdown the fitness coaches have been in touch with the boys, they've had video training sessions, and they look mentally fresh and physically they've looked well.

"We need to hit the ground running. We've got three important games coming up in one week and you want to create that momentum going that we had when we stopped."

"We took a step back and said, 'we need to change the culture'"

After so long away, Solskjaer is excited to get back to action. But there is also a real sense of optimism from the United manager that, after almost a full season in charge, he is beginning to mould his side - and the environment at the club - how he wants it to be.

"I've been very pleased with the development of the players that were here," he says. "The signings we made have proven to be good acquisitions and the club - we took a step back and said we need to change the culture, change a few things - and I've been able to make decisions with their backing.

We needed to create an environment which is both challenging but also developing for the players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"For me, the group with the coaches is a great environment to work in. It's a great feeling when you're always looking forward to coming in and seeing everyone, which is one of the first steps we made. We needed to create an environment which is both challenging but also developing for the players.

"Obviously now we're coming to a crucial period for this team as well. Nine games left. It's a mini-season. But we have to catch up lost ground because of the period we lost too many points just after the start.

"So that is the challenge for us. The boys will have to perform now."

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.