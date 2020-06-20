Black Lives Matter: Brighton and Arsenal take a knee at kick-off

Premier League teams continued to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday.

Brighton and Arsenal players followed the example set by teams on Wednesday and Friday by taking a knee for around 10 seconds following referee Martin Atkinson's opening whistle.

As will be the case across the Premier League, the players had their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts.

Earlier on Saturday, Watford and Leicester also took a knee before their match at Vicarage Road.

Ben Chilwell looked to have snatched victory for the visitors when he found the top corner in the final minute of normal time, but Craig Dawson's spectacular 93rd-minute volley earned a draw for Watford.

West Ham faces Wolves at 5.30pm, with build-up from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League.