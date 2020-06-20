Sky Sports live highlights: Catch up on match timeline with Recap feature for Premier League games

Don't miss any of the big moments on the Premier League's return with Sky Sports Recap

Take the return of the Premier League to the next level with the new recap feature as part of Sky Sports' live coverage.

Sky Sports will broadcast 64 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel - and across many of them, you can enjoy the new innovative technologies to get even closer to the action.

Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst, putting an end to that fear of missing out throughout a packed weekend of football.

Each game on Main event will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match - even if they have not watched it from the beginning.

The timeline will include every goal, chance and talking point, meaning you won't miss a thing.

Where can I experience Sky Sports Recap?

This feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via Sky Q, for all Sky Sports games bar Burnley vs Watford (June 25) and Bournemouth vs Newcastle (July 1).

Activate Sky Sports Recap using the red button, the tile in Q or voice recognition.

What games are on Sky Sports?

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (no Recap feature available)

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (no Recap feature available)

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheff Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports , Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheff Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Sheff Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.