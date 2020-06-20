Sky Sports live highlights: Catch up on match timeline with Recap feature for Premier League games
Last Updated: 20/06/20 2:18pm
Take the return of the Premier League to the next level with the new recap feature as part of Sky Sports' live coverage.
Sky Sports will broadcast 64 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel - and across many of them, you can enjoy the new innovative technologies to get even closer to the action.
Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst, putting an end to that fear of missing out throughout a packed weekend of football.
Each game on Main event will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match - even if they have not watched it from the beginning.
The timeline will include every goal, chance and talking point, meaning you won't miss a thing.
Where can I experience Sky Sports Recap?
This feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via Sky Q, for all Sky Sports games bar Burnley vs Watford (June 25) and Bournemouth vs Newcastle (July 1).
Activate Sky Sports Recap using the red button, the tile in Q or voice recognition.
Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (no Recap feature available)
Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (no Recap feature available)
Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 4: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheff Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports , Sky Pick
Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 8: Sheff Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Thu July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 11: Sheff Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.