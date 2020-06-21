Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Seamus Coleman and Naby Keita impress in Merseyside derby draw

Naby Keita impressed for Liverpool in their 0-0 draw at Everton

Liverpool and Everton played out a tepid 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday, but how did we rate the players?

Seamus Coleman was man of the match with a fine defensive display for Everton, while Naby Keita was Liverpool's brightest spark in midfield.

EVERTON - Oliver Yew

Jordan Pickford - 6

Not the busiest of nights for the England goalkeeper, but he had to be alert to keep out Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal-bound free-kick in the first half. He also tipped Fabinho's late free-kick over the crossbar and punched effectively when called upon at set pieces.

Seamus Coleman - 8

Gary Neville's man of the match. Tasked with keeping an eye on Sadio Mane, the Irish full-back was turned in the first half by the Senegal international which led to Michael Keane's yellow card. However, he roared back in the second half, making important tackles on both Joe Gomez and Mane. He also ranked first for tackles (4) and the number of times he won possession (8). A solid night's work.

Michael Keane - 7

The defender was cautioned late in the first half after scything done Mane to break up a Liverpool break. Other than that, Keane put in a solid display alongside his team-mates to keep Liverpool at bay.

Mason Holgate - 7

Another good showing at the back from Everton. He made a crucial block to deny Takumi Minamino in the first half as his partnership with Keane continues to build. Composed on the ball and happy to bring it out of defence when asked.

Lucas Digne - 6

Booked wrongly by referee Mike Dean when winning the ball in a last-ditch tackle on Mane. It didn't hamper him though as the French full-back put in a solid defensive display. We didn't see enough of him as an attacking force down the left.

Andre Gomes - 6

Alongside Davies, Gomes put in a solid performance in the middle of the park. He didn't see as much of the ball as he would have liked, but his excellent range of passing shone through as Everton started to have a bit more success going forward.

Tom Davies - 7

An industrious performance from the young Englishman. Everton struggled for possession against the league leaders, making it a difficult night for Davies to control the game. However, he worked hard, snapping into tackles and should have given his side the lead late on when his effort was deflected onto the post.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Thrown in at the deep end for his first Premier League start and he was caught in possession early on, leading to an opportunity for Minamino. However, he put that behind him and grew into the game with a number of promising touches. He combined to good effect with Richarlison and was a threat from dead-ball situations. Replaced just before the hour mark.

Alex Iwobi - 5

The 24-year-old didn't see as much of the ball as he'd have liked in attacking areas. He showed good feet to beat James Milner in the first half, but he struggled to make an impact on the game out on the right flank. Was wide open on the penalty spot when Richarlison chose to shoot from a tight angle inside the final 10 minutes. Replaced with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6

Often an isolated figure with Liverpool dominating possession but he did show glimpses of what he is all about late on. He produced a brilliant pass to release Richarlison before forcing a smart save from Alisson with a deft flick towards goal. Also missed a good chance late in the game, hitting the side netting with a header at the back post. Certianly more to come from the 23-year-old, but he worked hard for his team and held the ball up well on a number of occasions.

Richarlison - 7

Was a constant threat to the Liverpool defence with his pace and movement, but the Brazilian forward lacked composure in front of goal. Had an early chance to test Alisson but his shot curled past the far post. Also skied a good opportunity when played in by Calvert-Lewin.

SUBS

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 6

Brought on just before the hour mark and produced a couple of nice touches as Everton started to enjoy a bit more success.

Bernard - N/A

Moise Kean - N/A

LIVERPOOL - Gerard Brand

Alisson - 7

Good distribution and rarely tested at all until the late stages, tipping away Calvert-Lewin's clever flick, though perhaps lucky Davies' rebound hit the post. Then showed his concentration again, beating away Richarlison's effort from an angle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Hugged the touchline in the first half and was constantly Liverpool's out-ball, linking well with Minamino, but began to get narrow in the second half, and missed that link-up with fellow full-back Andrew Robertson, which offers Liverpool so much of their symmetry. Constantly looking for the early cross from wide to catch Everton off guard, but the hosts stood firm.

Joel Matip - 6

Solid enough to deal with Everton's aerial ball, but rarely tested positionally or on the ground. Never, ever loses the ball; he was unsuccessful in only three of his 61 passes before coming off on 73 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Solid and reliable as ever in the heart of Liverpool's defence. With no crowd noise, his vocal influence on his team-mates is magnified, shouting with an authority to position his flanking defenders and midfielders in front of him. Comfortable with Richarlison running at him, and equally at ease aerially against Calvert-Lewin.

James Milner - 5

Received an early booking for a late foul on Richarlison, and brought off before half-time with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Naby Keita - 7

Liverpool's brightest player for large parts of the game, winning possession a team-high seven times. With Iwobi trailing the Liverpool left-flank, Keita cleverly himself in-between Everton's midfield and defence, constantly losing Davies, and looked comfortable on the ball. A nice one-two with Roberto Firmino gave him a sight at goal in the second half, and was always looking forward.

"He was the one in the midfield who looked like he could drive forward and do something a little bit different," said Jamie Carragher.

Fabinho - 6

Was slack and looked rusty for the first 15, but began to ease himself into the game thereafter. Won the ball high on several occasions, and registered an impressive 93.2 per cent passing accuracy.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Kept the ball ticking over in the first half, and looked to bring Liverpool higher up in the second to increase the intensity. Clocked the most distance of any Liverpool player, but struggle to have too much of an influence high up the pitch.

Takumi Minamino - 6

Started in the Mo Salah role, but ended up too close to Firmino at times. Energetic and available, winning the ball back high on a couple of occasions, but hooked at half-time for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool looked for shape.

Roberto Firmino - 6

Constantly looking for a clever flick, pass or position to break what was a tepid game for long periods. Linked up well with Keita in tight spaces, but couldn't quite find the final pass or yard of space to threaten. Subbed on 65 minutes.

Sadio Mane - 6

Held the ball up well on a couple of occasions, and coaxed Keane into a booking in the first half, but always seemed to be in a wrestling match with Everton's defence. Rarely got the chance to stretch his legs on the counter-attack, and Liverpool will want to see more from the man for the big occasion.

SUBS

Joe Gomez - 6

Solid and calm after being an unexpected first-half sub. Got a last-ditch touch to Davies' rebound, which hit the post, but otherwise rarely tested by Everton's front line.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5

Brought on to change Liverpool's shape, and though he did draw some Everton players on mazy runs, struggle to impact the result.

Divock Origi - 5

Fought hard to create something late on, but Everton crowded the Belgian out.

Gini Wijnaldum - 5

Added shape in midfield as Liverpool pushed 10 yards higher to force a winner.

Dejan Lovren - 4

Everton rightly tried to get at the Croat late on, and it worked. Rolled by Richarlison, beaten in the air on several occasions, and generally sloppy.

"He's too emotional, that's always been his problem; he always feels he has to win a fight, has to win the challenge," said Jamie Carragher.