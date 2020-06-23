Premier League News

Manchester City vs Liverpool venue could be decided on Thursday

Manchester City Council's safety advisory group to decide whether game will be played at the Etihad Stadium or a neutral venue

Last Updated: 23/06/20 1:41pm

Liverpool were 3-1 winners when the teams met at Anfield in November
The venue for the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on July 2 could be decided on Thursday.

Manchester City Council's safety advisory group will meet on that date, with the fixture between the Premier League's top two teams the only one without a confirmed venue at this stage.

It had been on a list of five fixtures which the UK's football policing lead said at the end of last month was set be played at a neutral venue at the request of the local force.

A spokesperson for Manchester City Council said: "The decision on the match between Manchester City and Liverpool going ahead at the Etihad Stadium on July 2 is under continued review.

"The next meeting of the Safety Advisory Group is on Thursday (June 25) after which we may be able to provide an update."
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Burnley in the Premier League
The initial list also included the Merseyside derby, Manchester City's home game against Newcastle, the Manchester United v Sheffield United match which will be played on Wednesday night and Newcastle vs Liverpool.

The City vs Liverpool game is the only one which has not subsequently been confirmed to be played at the original home venue.

The Liverpool fans' group, the Spirit of Shankly, have asked for input to the meeting along with the City fans' collective the 1894 Group.

