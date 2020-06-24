Manchester United vs Sheffield United team news: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba start for hosts

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together against Sheffield United

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will start for the first time together for Manchester United in Wednesday's clash with Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports.

Pogba impressed off the bench for Man Utd's first game back since the restart again Tottenham, earning the penalty that Fernandes converted in the 1-1 draw, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to unleash them both from the off at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood starts up front for Man Utd

In two further changes, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood start, with Fred and Scott McTominay dropping to the bench.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder makes five changes from the defeat to Newcastle - two of them enforced.

John Egan is suspended after his red card at Newcastle so Phil Jagielka comes into defence, while on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson - ineligible against his parent club - is replaced by Simon Moore.

Sander Berge is replaced by John Lundstram in midfield, while David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset replace Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie in attack.

Jack O'Connell misses out again through injury.

David McGoldrick returns for the Blades

The teams

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Mata, Pereira, red, James, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams.

Sheff Utd: Moore, Baldock, Basham, Jagielka, Robinson, Stevens, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, McGoldrick, Mousset.

Subs: Verrips, L Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, K Freeman, Osborn, Rodwell, Zivkovic, Berge.

How to follow

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick-off 6pm. The game is also available on Sky's free-to-air channel, Pick. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

