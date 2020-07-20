Premier League: Latest coronavirus testing results show zero positives

The Premier League has confirmed there were zero positive results from 2,208 players and club staff in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

The tests were carried out between Monday July 13 and Sunday July 19.

This is the fourth time a round of testing has produced no positive results.

It means there have been 20 positive results out of 20,559 tests overall since the operation began as part of the Premier League's Project Restart.

This is the final round of test results to be published before the end of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Clubs will continue to test players and staff this week, with further results expected to be announced next Monday.

A Premier League statement said: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday July 13 and Sunday July 19, 2,208 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

Testing success in dark times

By Bryan Swanson, chief reporter, Sky Sports News

This is another welcome round of results as the Premier League season reaches its conclusion in sterile stadia on Sunday.

It is the fourth round of testing to produce zero positive results and, in the wider context, there have been just 20 positives from a total of 20,559 tests.

It is clear, since testing was introduced in May, that coronavirus has not been widespread in clubs.

Amid a wider backdrop of daily deaths, and a localised lockdown in Leicester, players and staff have remained vigilant, with a few notable exceptions.

The question now is what happens at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Chelsea players will be tested ahead of the FA Cup Final on August 1

Arsenal and Chelsea will be tested using existing Premier League protocols before their FA Cup Final on August 1.

UEFA has yet to reveal its testing procedures for Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers in their remaining Champions League and Europa League ties in August.

The Football Association has yet to confirm its protocols next season, including the FA Cup, following a report in The Times that it is preparing to review and scale down tests from next month.

FA tests do not include the Premier League and EFL, who are likely to hold further talks at their AGMs in August over future funding.

Testing is not cheap - the Premier League paid Prenetics around £4 million to carry out tests twice a week and gave £1 million to support the Women's Super League - but it has given players and staff some much-needed assurances over their health and safety.

It has created a culture of calm over competing in a bio-secure environment.

What happens next season will be led by government guidelines and, at some stage, the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There is also the aim that supporters will return to grounds, in a phased process, which has raised further questions about testing.

45,312 people have died in the UK, across all settings, according to the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday July 20.

The Premier League will be relieved, in such desperately sad times, that a rigorous mass-testing programme has led them to within days of finishing the season without any further delay.