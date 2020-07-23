Premier League to hold VAR review

A general view of the VAR pitchside monitor at London Stadium

Premier League clubs will hold a review of Video Assistant Referees [VARs] on Friday.

The review will take place during a shareholders meeting and Mike Riley will present clubs with data of VAR's impact on league games.

Video referees were introduced at the start of the season and some decisions have been strongly criticised by players and managers, but Riley insists his officials are "learning" and "constantly improving".

Chris Kavanagh used the pitchside monitor before sending off Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

The Premier League is expected to hold talks with FIFA during the summer break after world football's governing body took full control of VAR from July 1.

FIFA's top officials, including president Gianni Infantino, chairman of referees' committee Pierluigi Collina and head of global football development Arsene Wenger, have been critical of VAR's inconsistent use in some competitions, including the Premier League.

Any updated guidance to referees from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL] is only expected to take place after all 20 clubs are confirmed into the Premier League next season at their annual general meeting, which will follow the Championship play-off final on August 4.

Declan Rice shows his anger after his goal was ruled out by VAR

The Premier League has defended the use of VAR this season after talks over new proposals, including allowing referees to give attacking players more leeway in offside decisions from next season.

"VAR is here to stay," Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, told Sky Sports News in February.

"It is having a positive impact on the result of matches and on the league table. That is its primary objective.

"We haven't resolved every issue over communication inside stadiums. Everyone is committed to making it work better. Our own research suggests fans do want VAR, but they want it work better and we're in agreement with that."

Clubs are also set to discuss the use of five substitutes and a start date for next season, due to be around September 12, but a vote is not expected to take place.