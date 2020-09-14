Brighton vs Chelsea team news: Timo Werner and Kai Havertz handed Blues debuts

Timo Werner is set for his Premier League debut against Brighton

Frank Lampard has handed Premier League debuts to summer signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in Chelsea's Monday Night Football meeting with Brighton.

Havertz and Werner are the only new faces in Chelsea's starting line-up at the Amex Stadium, with Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech unavailable due to injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is preferred to Willy Caballero in goal despite speculation over his future, while there is also a rare Premier League start for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

N'Golo Kante joins Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho in midfield, with Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen preferred at centre-back in what looks like a back four. Cesar Azpilicueta is only on the bench.

For Brighton, meanwhile, there is a debut for Adam Lallana, who joined the club from Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Lallana is the only new signing in Graham Potter's line-up, but there is a start for Ben White, who has returned to the club following his loan spell at Leeds last season.

Brighton team to play Chelsea: Ryan, Webster, Dunk, White, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Stephens, Connolly, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Burn, Veltman

Chelsea team to play Brighton: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Barkley, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League HD from 8pm on Monday Night Football; Kick-off 8.15pm