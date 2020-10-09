Premier League announces pay-per-view fixtures in October

The Premier League has announced that all non-televised fixtures until the end of October will now be made available live on pay-per-view in the UK.

The 20 clubs came to the interim decision after a meeting on Friday in order to "enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live".

The decision follows Government-imposed restrictions on supporters attending matches, which mean all games currently take place behind closed doors.

Under the new agreement, current live matches selected for TV will remain in place and be broadcast as normal. In addition, the other five matches not selected will be made available to fans on a pay-per-view basis accessed via Sky Sports and BT Sport's existing Box Office platforms.

It will be reviewed in line with any decisions regarding the return of fans to stadiums, the Premier League said.

"Football is not the same without supporters at matches," a statement read. "The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible."

The decision will mean that at least three of the remaining matches from each match round in October will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office. These matches will be additional to the over 140 shown on Sky Sports this season for Sky Sports customers.

Fans can purchase each match for £14.95/€16.95 via Sky Sports Box Office, channel 491 on the Sky box. Sky subscribers on third party platforms can contact their service provider for more information on how to purchase these matches.

Manchester United's trip to Newcastle United will be the first game to be show on pay-per-view, with the game kicking off at 8pm (Saturday October 17). The following day Sky Sports Box Office will be at the King Power Stadium for Leicester City vs Aston Villa at 7.15pm (Sunday October 18), and the final pay-per-view offering from round five of the Premier League will be West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley, kicking off at 5.30pm (Monday October 19).

The new broadcasting arrangement is planned for matches in October - and will then be reviewed by the Premier League.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: "Through this exceptionally challenging year we have done everything we can to be the best partner for sport.

"The Premier League has come to this decision with its clubs to provide a service for supporters who are no longer to able attend and to generate matchday revenue. We are happy to support them with this interim solution - and we share their desire to get fans back into grounds as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Our Sky subscribers still get more than 140 of the very best matches, while supporters of individual clubs won't have to miss out on any games during this period."

Premier League round five games on Sky Sports Box office

Sat Oct 17: Newcastle vs Manchester United - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Oct 18: Leicester City vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Oct 19: West Brom vs Burnley - Kick-Off 5.30pm

