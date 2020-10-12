Premier League: Five positive coronavirus cases in latest testing

Total of 1,128 players and club staff members tested between October 5-11

Monday 12 October 2020 19:40, UK

Premier League disinfectant

Five positive coronavirus tests have been returned in the latest round of Premier League testing.

In total, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus between Monday, October 5 and Sunday, October 11.

Five people have returned positive tests and will now be required to self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

A statement read: "The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

It comes after nine positive cases were confirmed in last week's round of testing.

Previous Premier League test results

Round 1: 31 August-6 September - 1,605 tested, with three positives

Round 2: 7-13 September - 2,131 tested, with four positives

Round 3: 14-20 September - 1,574 tested, with three positives

Round 4: 21-27 September - 1,595 tested, with 10 positives

Round 5: 28 September-4 October - 1,587 tested, with nine positives

Round 6: 5-11 October - 1,128 tested, with five positives

