Premier League: Liverpool and Manchester United propose major changes to English football

A proposal to change the voting structure of the Premier League, as well as funding models for the English Football League and Football Association, has been drawn up by Liverpool's owners and is backed by Manchester United.

The proposal - called Project Big Picture - includes several other major changes to the structure of English football, including a reduction from 20 to 18 teams in the Premier League and the scrapping of the EFL Cup and Community Shield.

The Premier League issued a statement shortly after the plans were first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Sunday, saying "a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game".

Initial talks between Liverpool, United and other "big six" clubs Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have taken place with hope an agreement can be reached.

The reform plan, drawn up by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, was started in 2017 and is seen as a radical change to football governance. It's been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic due to the financial situation facing many EFL clubs.

Image: Manchester United have backed Liverpool on Project Big Picture

One of the most appealing parts for some EFL clubs may be 25 per cent of all combined Premier League and EFL revenues going to EFL clubs, with an advance of up to £250m being made available early to help during the pandemic.

The proposed changes would put the majority of the power into the hands of the biggest clubs, ending the division's current one-club, one-vote system.

The plan calls for the nine clubs with the longest continued presence in the league, which includes the 'big six' to be given "long-term share-holder" status and the ability to make changes with the support of just six of the nine.

Along with the £250m up front payment to the EFL, the FA would also receive £100m as a gift.

The plan has the public backing of EFL chairman Rick Parry, the former Liverpool chief executive, who has expressed concern about the state of EFL club's finances.

"What do we do? Leave it exactly as it is and allow the smaller clubs to wither? Or do we do something about it? And you can't do something about it without something changing. And the view of our clubs is if the (big) six get some benefits but the 72 also do, we are up for it," he told The Telegraph.

Image: The Premier League expressed its disappointment with EFL chairman Rick Parry

The Premier League said it was "disappointed" by Parry's public support for the plans.

As well as the Premier League reducing in size from 20 clubs to 18, there would also be a change to the promotion and relegation exchange with the second-tier Championship.

The bottom two clubs would be automatically relegated from the Premier League and replaced with the top two from the Championship.

The 16th-placed Premier League club would have to play in a play-off with the Championship's third, fourth and fifth-placed teams.

The usual curtain-raising Community Shield match between the Premier League title-holders and FA Cup winners would be scrapped under the proposals, along with the EFL Cup. Other reports have claimed that rather than a complete abolition of the EFL Cup, it could continue without teams who are playing in European competition.

The plan would need the support of 14 of the Premier League's 20 clubs to be approved.

Image: The changes would see the Premier League reduced from 20 to 18 teams

Full Premier League statement

We have seen media reports today regarding a plan to restructure football in this country.

English football is the world's most watched, and has a vibrant, dynamic and competitive league structure that drives interest around the globe. To maintain this position, it is important that we all work together. Both the Premier League and The FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of COVID-19.

Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.

In the Premier League's view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.

The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding. This work will continue.