Man City vs Liverpool: Joel Matip and Diogo Jota start for Liverpool as Gabriel Jesus leads City line

Joel Matip returns to the Liverpool defence for the first time since mid-September and Diogo Jota starts, while Gabriel Jesus leads the line for Manchester City in Super Sunday's big clash at the Etihad.

Matip partners Joe Gomez in Liverpool's defence, while Jurgen Klopp has opted again for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jota, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane behind Mohamed Salah.

Jesus is named up front for Pep Guardiola's side after scoring on his comeback from a thigh injury in midweek, while Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo return to the starting XI.

City are looking to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The pair have been title rivals for the past two seasons, with Klopp's champions currently five points clear of Guardiola's side, though City have a game in hand.

The teams

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Silva, Foden, Garcia.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Firmino, Salah, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips.

Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards form part of a stellar Sky Sports line-up on Super Sunday for Manchester City's clash with Liverpool.

The pundits join David Jones in the studio and Martin Tyler on commentary for an unmissable game.

Jurgen Klopp on preparing for 'toughest game' against City:

"In all circumstances, this is always the toughest game," he added. "Playing against Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola, is a proper challenge, a massive task.

"I know what people are saying about them at the moment, but this is a sensational football team. That's why it's a very important game, a very difficult a challenging game, but an important one.

"I enjoy preparing for these games because it asks for pretty much everything, you have to think about all the little details and then, in the end, still give the boys the feeling they can feel completely free in different moments.

Jamie Carragher on why City and Liverpool remain title favourites:

"I still can't envisage anyone besides Liverpool or Man City winning the league. I just can't see that. I know Tottenham have started really well and I hope they have a great season and there are more challengers, but I just can't see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years.

"I'd been very strong putting Liverpool as favourites for the title, but for the injury to Virgil van Dijk - not just one of Liverpool's top players but one of the top players in the Premier League. And if something similar would have happened to, say, Kevin De Bruyne for Man City, who is their top man, I think you'd say the same for City. I think it makes for an even more interesting race, no doubt about that."

Paul Merson on why City must win at Etihad:

"With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game. If they don't, they'll look at it as a major opportunity lost.

"It's an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they've got the players of the calibre they have out, that's not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again.

"Even with City's game in hand, Liverpool going eight points clear would be massive. That's the gap they gained this time last year when they beat City 3-1 at Anfield. And that was it, wasn't it?"