Liverpool injuries assessed ahead of Leicester Premier League clash

Liverpool's injury crisis suffered more blows during the international break after Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Rhys Williams sustained injuries - and Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus.

To compound the growing injury list, influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also strained his calf during the 1-1 draw at Manchester City - with Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and makeshift centre-back Fabinho also on the treatment table.

But have Liverpool picked up the most injuries this season? Data compiled by Premier Injuries reveals Jurgen Klopp's side have indeed picked up a league-topping 17 significant lay-offs this season - one more than Manchester City.

Manager Gareth Southgate says that it is too early to speculate on the extent of Joe Gomez's injury suffered in training.

City struggled with defensive injuries last term and currently have defenders Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho among those sidelined - but summer signing Ruben Dias and the emergence of Joao Cancelo has enabled a strong rearguard in their absence.

However, seven of Liverpool's last 10 injuries have affected defenders or goalkeeper Alisson - while Gomez and Joel Matip also missed 42 days combined earlier in the season from previous strains.

The spate of misfortune has resulted in six different starting centre-back partnerships in just eight league games and the table below suggests Klopp will be hoping Fabinho is fit to partner Matip when the Reds face Leicester on Sunday live on Sky Sports - with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, if fit, in reserve.

How did injuries affect Liverpool last season?

Liverpool ranked mid-table for the total number of injuries last season with 34, while Newcastle picked up a league-topping 45 during the campaign.

Xherdan Shaqiri suffered the longest lay-off with 249 days missed from three injuries, followed by Matip (189 days from three injuries), Alisson (105 days from two injuries) and Jordan Henderson (88 days from two injuries).

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp told the Pitch to Post podcast:

"I'm choked for Joe Gomez if it is a bad injury. He's a young man who has already had knee injuries and come back brilliantly. I'm a big fan of his, he seems like a really good, down to earth player.

"I remember seeing him many years ago playing for Charlton in the FA Youth Cup and thinking 'this is a star of the future' and he's certainly proved that at Liverpool. I just hope it's not going to be anything too serious.

"From an England point of view, it's a disappointment for Gareth Southgate, but for Jurgen Klopp, if this is a long-term one and you've got no Virgil, no Joe Gomez, that puts an enormous amount of stress on this squad from a team that were red-hot favourites at the start of the year.

"It's certainly going to change things and for everybody else involved, that back two have been so impressive at times. It's not been easy with no Virgil at the moment, but no Virgil and no Gomez is going to make it even more difficult.

"I suffered with injuries playing for England and it's really hard to deal with because you're so proud that you're there but you also know it's costing you an enormous amount of time in your career.

"I broke my ankle twice playing for England, tore my hamstring playing for England, it cost me an enormous amount of time. Of course you wouldn't swap it for the world but there is something so frustrating because it should be the highlight to play for your country but when you come back injured, it's frustrating for everybody."

The winter transfer window opens on January 2 and the Reds could be in the market for defenders with Gomez facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but what are their fixtures like until then?

Liverpool's remaining 2020 fixtures Date Opponent Competition Sat 21 Nov Leicester (h) Premier League Wed 25 Nov Atalanta (h) Champions League Sat 28 Nov Brighton (a) Premier League Tues 1 Dec Ajax (h) Champions League Sat 5 Dec Wolves (h) Premier League Wed 9 Dec Midtjylland (a) Champions League Sat 12 Dec Fulham (a) Premier League Wed 16 Dec Tottenham (h) Premier League Sat 19 Dec Crystal Palace (a) Premier League Sat 26 Dec West Brom (h) Premier League Mon 28 Dec Newcastle (a) Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's side return to action on Sunday when they take on current league leaders Leicester, who they are just one point and two places behind in the Premier League table.

In December, Liverpool will face Wolves and Tottenham at home as well as tricky away trips to Crystal Palace and Newcastle among their Premier League fixtures. They will also face Southampton on Saturday, January 2 - the day the winter transfer window opens.

Of course, there is also the Champions League group stage to tackle before the new year. Liverpool have three wins from three so far, and have two home fixtures to come - firstly, against Atalanta on Wednesday, November 25, before Ajax on Tuesday, December 1. A final away trip to Midtjylland follows on Wednesday, December 9.

Liverpool vs Leicester will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday when the Premier League champions take on the current league leaders in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash.

The match has been confirmed as being broadcast live on Sky Sports following the Premier League's decision to discontinue their pay-per-view model which was introduced in October.

In a statement, the league confirmed 'all fixtures from Saturday 21 November, and throughout the Christmas and New Year period, will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.'

'There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.'

Liverpool vs Leicester - which has been rescheduled for a 7.15pm kick-off on Sunday night - is one of three extra matches to be shown on Sky Sports this weekend.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace and Wolves vs Southampton will also be broadcast live on Monday November 23.