Premier League discontinues pay-per-view model

The Premier League has announced that all fixtures until at least the New Year period will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.
The announcement signals that the Premier League has decided to discontinue its initiative to make games available through a pay-per-view model.
Following the rearrangement of the Premier League's fixtures, Sky Sports will broadcast 13 live games over the remaining two rounds this month, including Liverpool vs Leicester on Sunday November 22.
In a statement, the league confirmed: 'Working with our broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services. Details of the first additional selections covering the period until the end of November are announced today. December and January selections will follow in due course alongside our usual UK live matches.
'There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.
'The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.
'The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.'
November's Premier League rearranged schedule
Saturday November 21
Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Kick-off 12.30pm
Aston Villa vs Brighton - Kick-off 3pm
Tottenham v Man City - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Manchester United vs West Brom - Kick-off 8pm
Sunday November 22
Fulham vs Everton - Kick-off 12pm
Sheffield United vs West Ham - Kick-off 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
Leeds United vs Arsenal - Kick-off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Liverpool vs Leicester City - Kick-off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports
Monday November 23
Burnley vs Crystal Palace - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Wolves vs Southampton - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday November 27
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - Kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 28
Brighton vs Liverpool - Kick-off 12.30pm
Man City vs Burnley - Kick-off 3pm
Everton vs Leeds - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
West Brom vs Sheffield United - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
Sunday November 29
Southampton vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Kick-off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Arsenal vs Wolves - Kick-off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports
Monday November 30
Leicester City v Fulham - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
West Ham vs Aston Villa - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
