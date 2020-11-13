Premier League discontinues pay-per-view model

The Premier League has announced that all fixtures until at least the New Year period will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.

The announcement signals that the Premier League has decided to discontinue its initiative to make games available through a pay-per-view model.

Following the rearrangement of the Premier League's fixtures, Sky Sports will broadcast 13 live games over the remaining two rounds this month, including Liverpool vs Leicester on Sunday November 22.

In a statement, the league confirmed: 'Working with our broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services. Details of the first additional selections covering the period until the end of November are announced today. December and January selections will follow in due course alongside our usual UK live matches.

'There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

'The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

'The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.'

Saturday November 21

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Kick-off 12.30pm

Aston Villa vs Brighton - Kick-off 3pm

Tottenham v Man City - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs West Brom - Kick-off 8pm

Sunday November 22

Fulham vs Everton - Kick-off 12pm

Sheffield United vs West Ham - Kick-off 2pm, Live on Sky Sports

Leeds United vs Arsenal - Kick-off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Leicester City - Kick-off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Monday November 23

Burnley vs Crystal Palace - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Wolves vs Southampton - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Friday November 27

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - Kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 28

Brighton vs Liverpool - Kick-off 12.30pm

Man City vs Burnley - Kick-off 3pm

Everton vs Leeds - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

West Brom vs Sheffield United - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sunday November 29

Southampton vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2pm, Live on Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Kick-off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Wolves - Kick-off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Monday November 30

Leicester City v Fulham - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

West Ham vs Aston Villa - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

More fixtures to follow in due course