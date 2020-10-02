Premier League live on Sky Sports: Man City vs Arsenal and Man Utd vs Chelsea added

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...

The Premier League on Sky Sports this weekend

Leeds' home game with Premier League runners-up Manchester City begins a big weekend of football on Sky Sports, with Newcastle hosting Burnley later that evening.

Arsenal's game with Sheffield United and Wolves' home match with Fulham will both be broadcast on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, ahead of Jose Mourinho's latest return to Manchester United with Tottenham.

Aston Villa's home game with Liverpool, in which the Reds needed two late goals to avoid a shock defeat from last season, will finish off Super Sunday at 7.15pm.

Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports

Sat 3 Oct: Leeds vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat 3 Oct: Newcastle vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun 4 Oct: Arsenal vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun 4 Oct: Wolves vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun 4 Oct: Manchester United vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun 4 Oct: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Sat Oct 17: Man City vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 18: Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 18: Tottenham vs West Ham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 19: Leeds vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 24: Man Utd vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 25: Southampton vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 25: Wolves vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 26: Burnley vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 31: Liverpool vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 1: Newcastle vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 1: Man Utd vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon 2: Leeds vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts