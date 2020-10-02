Premier League live on Sky Sports: Man City vs Arsenal and Man Utd vs Chelsea added

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...
The Premier League on Sky Sports this weekend
Leeds' home game with Premier League runners-up Manchester City begins a big weekend of football on Sky Sports, with Newcastle hosting Burnley later that evening.
Arsenal's game with Sheffield United and Wolves' home match with Fulham will both be broadcast on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, ahead of Jose Mourinho's latest return to Manchester United with Tottenham.
Aston Villa's home game with Liverpool, in which the Reds needed two late goals to avoid a shock defeat from last season, will finish off Super Sunday at 7.15pm.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports
Sat 3 Oct: Leeds vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat 3 Oct: Newcastle vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun 4 Oct: Arsenal vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun 4 Oct: Wolves vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun 4 Oct: Manchester United vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun 4 Oct: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Sat Oct 17: Man City vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Oct 18: Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Oct 18: Tottenham vs West Ham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Oct 19: Leeds vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Oct 24: Man Utd vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Oct 25: Southampton vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Oct 25: Wolves vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Oct 26: Burnley vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Oct 31: Liverpool vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Nov 1: Newcastle vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Nov 1: Man Utd vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon 2: Leeds vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Football calendar: All the new dates
The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:
October
2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage
November
Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32
December
Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32
January
Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16
February
Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals
March
FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16
April
FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals
May
Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final
June
Euro 2020 starts