Coronavirus: Eight new positive tests at Premier League clubs in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed eight positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.
A statement from the league said: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."
Trending
- Martial's 'bizarre' form: What's happened?
- Nev: Mourinho vs Lampard for the title?
- Grealish charged with fourth motoring offence
- Fans to return to English stadiums after lockdown
- 'I know why Conor didn't call my name!'
- Leeds & Arsenal condemn 'vile' Alioski, Pepe abuse
- Ref Watch: No West Brom pen, but Man Utd one correct
- Joshua: Will Wilder change his understanding?
- What next for F1's class of 2020?
- Arsenal's creativity crisis
It is exactly half the number of positive tests recorded in the last round of testing, where 16 players and staff were revealed to have tested positive.
The Premier League returned from the international break last weekend.
Previous Premier League test results
Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.