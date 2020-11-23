Coronavirus: Eight new positive tests at Premier League clubs in latest round of testing

A total of 1,530 players and club staff members were tested between November 16-22; Sixteen positive cases were confirmed in last week's round of testing compared to eight this week; Premier League has continued despite second lockdown in England

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 23 November 2020 19:47, UK

Premier League coronavirus
Image: A total of eight players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed eight positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.

A statement from the league said: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

Trending

It is exactly half the number of positive tests recorded in the last round of testing, where 16 players and staff were revealed to have tested positive.

The Premier League returned from the international break last weekend.

Also See:

Previous Premier League test results

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers