Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal player ratings: Who starred and struggled in north London derby?

Tottenham claimed the north London derby spoils with a 2-0 win over fierce rivals Arsenal but how did each player perform? Read on for our player ratings.

TOTTENHAM

Hugo Lloris - 7

Played despite reports he would miss the game and made a smart stop early in second half to keep out Lacazette's header, followed by an excellent reaction save to turn the same player's header behind .

Serge Aurier - 7

For a player who is often the weak link in the Spurs back line, this was an assured display from Aurier, who produced an excellent performance, especially in the second half when Arsenal targeted his side, but with little effect.

Toby Alderweireld - 7

Returned to the starting line-up after missing the last three games and made a vital late block to prevent Aubameyang's goalbound shot from testing Lloris.

Eric Dier - 7

Image: Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier embrace after the north London derby win over Arsenal

Sent an early free kick over from the edge of the area, before making a crucial header to clear Partey's free kick just after Spurs took the lead. Generally solid throughout.

Sergio Reguilon - 7

Overcame fitness concerns to take his place at left back and was a constant threat throughout with his lung-busting runs down the left.

Moussa Sissoko - 6

Image: Moussa Sissoko

Diligent with his defensive work throughout, playing virtually as an auxiliary right back at times.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 9

Early scuffle with Lacazette, before the Denmark holding midfielder tested Leno with a well-struck drive midway through the first period. Played a vital role in putting out Arsenal fires in front of his back four, coupled with intelligent use of the ball led to his man-of-the-match award.

Heung-Min Son - 7

Image: Heung-min Son celebrates putting Spurs 1-0 up

"He is world class and would fit in any team in the world," was Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville's assessment of the forward's display, with the South Korea international netting his 13th goal of season to open the scoring. And he also became just the third player to score 10 or more Premier League goals in five or more successive seasons (2016-17 to 2021) in the process, before laying on another goal for Kane.

Giovani Lo Celso - 5

Came in for injured Tanguy Ndombele and picked up a first-half yellow for late tackle on Willian, before playing an integral role in his side's second goal just before half-time, before being hooked with 20 minutes to go.

Steven Bergwijn - 5

The Netherlands forward was largely anonymous, often having to work back to support his team-mates, especially in the second half.

Harry Kane - 8

Image: Goalscorer Harry Kane celebrates with Heung-Min Son

Overcame fitness concerns to lead the line, registering yet another assist for Son's opener, before netting himself to become the all-time leading scorer in north London derbies with his 11 goals. Not only that, but the all-action striker also brought up his 250th goal for club and country, as well as his 100th home goal for Spurs, although remarkably it was more the defensive work he did, especially when defending corners, that he will most be remembered for.

Subs used:

Ben Davies - 6

Brought on to stiffen up the defence as Jose Mourinho went with three centre backs.

Joe Rodon - N/A

Introduced in injury time.

ARSENAL

Bernd Leno - 5

Graeme Souness questioned his positioning but could do little really about brilliant Son strike. Nor the explosive Kane effort that clattered off inside of his goalframe.

Rob Holding - 6

Backed off Son for the opener but who didn't? Solid in the air all afternoon.

Gabriel - 6

Lost Kane in the build-up to the first goal and though influence has dipped after a stellar start, remains a quality operator who kept looking forward when on the ball.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Image: Kieran Tierney was one of Arsenal's better performers

One of the Gunners' better performers. Several dangerous deliveries including a superbly whipped ball from the left flank for Aubameyang at the start of the second half.

Hector Bellerin - 4

Caught out and caught ball-watching for the Spurs opener after pushing forward to mount an Arsenal attack. Of 13 foul throws in the Premier League this season, Bellerin has flinged five. Lost possession a match-high 20 times and hooked in the second half.

Thomas Partey - 4

Return from injury was a big pre-match boost but partly culpable in build-up to both goals. Hung a weak leg out as Spurs broke for Son's first, dispossessed by Lo Celso in a moment that might have proved costly then left team exposed after stepping off pitch while injured. Replaced just before the half-time whistle; was he fit enough to start in the first place?

Granit Xhaka - 5

Image: Granit Xhaka heads a ball clear during the north London derby

Showed some bite to scupper Kane on a couple of occasions but caught upfield for Spurs' second; a questionable decision with Partey clearly struggling. Did help manage the counter-attack in the second half but another ill-advised lunge on Son earned yellow card. The surprise was that it only came in the 73rd minute.

Bukayo Saka - 6

Blazed early chance over the bar and wasteful in possession but tried to make things happen all afternoon. Switched positions after Bellerin went off; more senior pros could learn a thing or two from his consistency and flexibility.

Willian - 4

Epitomised Arsenal's attacking rigidity in the first half. Sideways, backwards passing too often from a player who should have grasped creative responsibility. Saw more of the ball in dangerous areas after the break but not effective enough and too predictable; 16 crosses but only two found a team-mate.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6

Image: Alexandre Lacazette in action during the north London derby

Deployed in a deeper role but posed greater threat than Aubameyang. Marshalled well by Hojbjerg but kept toiling to try and spark team-mates. Played several smart passes and glanced Arsenal's best chance of the game narrowly past the far post in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4

No shots at goals and just one touch in the Tottenham box in the first half. Close with a header from a fine Tierney cross after the break but too peripheral once again and too easily beaten in individual duels, losing all four. Looks low on confidence - and lost.

Subs used:

Dani Ceballos - 6

Booked and conceded a free-kick on the edge of the area, moments after coming on. Gave Arsenal control in possession in the second half but lacked penetration.

Eddie Nketiah - 5

A positive change from Mikel Arteta but unable to wrestle momentum back in his side's favour at late stage.