Man Utd's Marcus Rashford tops Premier League Power Rankings

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has soared to the form summit after scoring a sumptuous leveller with two deft touches and netting a second in a sweeping team move during the 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

Burnley stopper Nick Pope edged into runner-up spot after keeping his fourth clean sheet in six league games during a goalless draw at Aston Villa, with Villa captain Jack Grealish slipping six places to No 8.

Everton forward Richarlison (No 3) broke the deadlock during a 2-0 win at Leicester, with Foxes playmaker James Maddison (No 6) tumbling down the rankings as a result.

Liverpool edged Tottenham in a first-against-second clash, with Mohamed Salah (No 4) scoring a defected opener, before Roberto Firmino cancelled out Heung-Min Son's (No 5) breakaway leveller.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison (No 9) climbed into the top 10 with a screamer during a 5-2 win over Newcastle, while West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek (No 7) and Southampton defender Jan Bednarek (No 10) retained places among the elite performers.

Each club's top player

There were eight new table-toppers in the clubs' respective form charts, including Rob Holding (Arsenal), Richarlison, Alphonse Areola (Fulham), Harrison, Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Rashford, David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) and Son.

Kings of the Premier League: November XI

