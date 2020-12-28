Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah slips into runner-up spot in Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez has become the first goalkeeper to top the form chart this season after making six saves to keep his fourth successive clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace - a result achieved despite playing the second half with 10 men.

Anwar El Ghazi (No 3) scored his fourth goal in as many games with a screamer, while Bertrand Traore (No 5) broke the deadlock but was sacrificed after Tyrone Mings was dismissed and club captain Jack Grealish (No 7) dazzled again.

Mohamed Salah slipped into runner-up spot after a 1-1 draw with West Brom, while Yerry Mina (No 10) represented the blue half of Merseyside with match-topping numbers for touches, passes, duels, aerials and clearances in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

5:37 A round-up of the action from matchweek 15 in the Premier League as Chelsea travelled to London rivals Arsenal and Liverpool hosted struggling West Brom

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford (No 4) and Bruno Fernandes (No 6) were among the goals in a 2-2 draw at Leicester, while Scott McTominay (No 8) also retained a top-10 standing in the rankings.

Meanwhile, West Ham midfielder and aerial powerhouse Tomas Soucek (No 9) headed home a late leveller in a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the London Stadium to climb into the upper echelons of the form rankings.

Each club's top player

There were 10 new table-toppers in the clubs' respective form charts, including Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Martinez, Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Mina, Ederson (Manchester City), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham), Conor Gallagher (West Brom) and Romain Saiss (Wolves).

Kings of the Premier League: November XI

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate returns to your screens on the first Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

The fourth episode will air on Friday, January 8, with repeats on-demand. Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune in to Sky Sports Premier League to find out...