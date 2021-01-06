Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette has topped the form chart after scoring his fourth goal in three games with a double during the 4-0 win at West Brom, with team-mates Bernd Leno (No 7), Kieran Tierney (No 12) and Bukayo Saka (No 14) also charging up the chart.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek climbed into the runner-up spot with his fourth goal in seven league games in the 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, having headed home a late leveller against Brighton 10 days earlier.

Anwar El Ghazi (No 3) tumbled from the summit but still led his team-mates at high-flying Aston Villa following their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United, ahead of Bertrand Traore (No 5), Emiliano Martinez (No 9) and Jack Grealish (No 11).

A round-up of the action from matchweek 17 in the Premier League as Liverpool travelled to Southampton and Chelsea hosted Manchester City

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes (No 4) retained his customary place among the elite performers after scoring a match-winning penalty at Old Trafford, while team-mate Marcus Rashford slipped six places to No 8.

Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock and produced a man-of-the-match display during Manchester City's comfortable 3-1 win at Chelsea, while Leicester starlet Harvey Barnes retained his top-10 standing following a 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Each club's top player

There were 12 new table-toppers in the clubs' respective form charts, including Lacazette, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Raphinha, Sadio Mane, Gundogan, Fernandes, Federico Fernandez, Ebere Eze, Kyle Walker-Peters, Hugo Lloris, Conor Gallagher and Romain Saiss.

