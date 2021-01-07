Kings of the Premier League: Pick your team of the month before Eni Aluko and Harry Pinero

Who would make your team of the month? Make your selections before the XI is revealed on Kings of the Premier League this Friday.

We have included all of the players available for selection, all of whom either top the Power Rankings statistical chart or the Budweiser Kings of the Match fan vote standings.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette has topped the form chart after scoring his fourth goal in as many games with a double during the 4-0 win at West Brom, with team-mates Bernd Leno (No 7), Kieran Tierney (No 12) and Bukayo Saka (No 14) also charging up the chart.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek climbed into the runner-up spot with his fourth goal in seven league games in the 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, having headed home a late leveller against Brighton 10 days earlier.

Anwar El Ghazi (No 3) tumbled from the summit but still led his team-mates at high-flying Aston Villa following their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United, ahead of Bertrand Traore (No 5), Emiliano Martinez (No 9) and Jack Grealish (No 11).

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes (No 4) retained his customary place among the elite performers after scoring a match-winning penalty at Old Trafford, while team-mate Marcus Rashford slipped six places to No 8.

Ilkay Gundogan (No 6) broke the deadlock and produced a man-of-the-match display during Manchester City's comfortable 3-1 win at Chelsea, while Leicester starlet Harvey Barnes retained his top-10 standing following a 2-1 win at Newcastle.