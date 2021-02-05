John Stones, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish on Premier League shortlist for January awards

Manchester City defender John Stones, Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish are among the nominees for January's Premier League Player of the Month award, with David Moyes in contention for the Manager of the Month prize.

Stones helped Manchester City win each of their six Premier League fixtures in January, conceding just a single goal as part of a centre-back pairing alongside Ruben Dias. The England international also scored twice in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan also earns a nomination after scoring five goals during Pep Guardiola's side's ascent to the top of the table.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan scored more goals (five) in January than any other Premier League player

Nineteen-year-old Bukayo Saka also makes the shortlist after continuing his rise to prominence, scoring in each of Arsenal's three victories in January. He is joined by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who conceded just one goal during the month.

0:49 Our Gillette Precision Play of the week is Bukayo Saka's lob for Arsenal against London rivals Chelsea

England midfielders Jack Grealish and James Maddison continued to contribute assists and goals at a consistent rate during January to put their names among the nominees, while West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira and West Ham defender Craig Dawson also helped their sides to impressive form over the past few weeks.

Image: David Moyes' West Ham side are fifth in the Premier League standings

Moyes is one of four candidates up for the managerial award after he guided West Ham to fifth in the Premier League standings with four wins in January.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Brighton's Graham Potter have also both been recognised for turning around their club's fortunes since the turn of the year, with table-topping Guardiola rounding off the four nominees.

EA SPORTS Player of the Month shortlist: Craig Dawson, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernd Leno, James Maddison, Matheus Pereira, Bukayo Saka, John Stones

Barclays Manager of the Month shortlist: Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, David Moyes, Graham Potter