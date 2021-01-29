Premier League live on Sky Sports: 12 more fixtures to be broadcast live, including West Ham vs Tottenham

Sky Sports have added 12 more live Premier League games in February, including West Ham vs Tottenham and the rearranged Man Utd vs Everton fixture.

A bumper February schedule on Sky Sports already includes a blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Manchester City on February 7, as well as the Merseyside derby on February 20 and Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on the final weekend of the month.

Extra Premier League matches live on Sky Sports in February

Sat Feb 6: Burnley vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Feb 7: Sheffield United vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Feb 8: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Feb 13: Crystal Palace vs Burnley - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 13: Brighton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 14: West Brom vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Sat Feb 20: Burnley vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 20: Fulham vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 21: West Ham vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 12pm

Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

