Man City 3-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Ilkay Gundogan stars again and Hugo Lloris struggles

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson - 8

Tried his luck for City's penalty, wandering over the halfway line and throwing his hat in the ring to take it. Rejected as Rodri got the nod but still managed to have an attacking impact on the game, registering an assist with his superb long pass to set up Ilkay Gundogan's second. Not bad for a goalkeeper.

Joao Cancelo - 8

Orchestrated proceedings once again in his unique role as a right-back-cum-central midfielder. Only directly responsible for creating two chances, according to Opta, but was heavily involved in nearly every City attack as Spurs struggled to get a handle on him.

John Stones - 8

No Ruben Dias alongside him on this occasion, the Portuguese international only on the bench after a bout of illness, but just as impressive as he has been all season. A superb early tackle on Tanguy Ndombele in the City box set the tone for a commanding performance.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

On the fringes for much of the season with Stones and Dias emerging as Pep Guardiola's preferred centre-back pairing but this was a reminder, if it was needed, that he is a more than capable alternative.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8

Saw plenty of the ball, registering more touches than any other player on the pitch. Popped up in midfield on occasion and played an important role in City's build-up play. Diligent defensively too, making more tackles (seven) and clearances (four) than anyone else.

Rodri - 8

Handed the responsibility of taking City's penalty and just about managed to put it away, his low effort bouncing into the roof of the net after Hugo Lloris had got a hand to it. Typically efficient in possession, completing 83 of his 87 passes, and provided a solid platform for City's attacking players to do their thing.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9

Another match-winning display from a player growing in stature by the week. Perhaps fortunate to win the penalty for City's opener after his Cruyff turn backfired but followed that up with his 10th and 11th Premier League goals of the season and threatened right up until his second-half substitution. "It looks like he's going to be the man who takes Manchester City to the title," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher. No arguments here.

Phil Foden - 7

Kept his place in the side after his outstanding performance against Liverpool at Anfield. Didn't catch the eye as much on this occasion, but adapted to different positions over the course of the 90 minutes, moving from one flank to the other, and provided flashes of his quality.

Image: Phil Foden vies for the ball with Ben Davies

Bernardo Silva - 7

Typically busy performance from the 26-year-old, who at times in the first half appeared to be positioned as City's most advanced player. Linked well with the players around him but booked for a late challenge on Davies.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Sprang to life at key moments on City's right flank, his direct running causing Tottenham, and particularly Ben Davies, plenty of problems. Provided the assist for Gundogan's second goal and denied a goal by Lloris's smart save in the closing stages.

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Back in the side after being dropped against Liverpool last weekend but unable to capitalise on his latest opportunity in Sergio Aguero's absence. Worked hard, but should have hit the target when he fired onto the top of the bar from a Cancelo cut-back in the first half and fortunate to avoid punishment when he scythed down Erik Lamela.

Subs used

Ferran Torres - 6

Replaced Gundogan but rarely touched the ball during his 21 minutes on the pitch.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

A late introduction for Jesus. Slightly more involved than Torres but had little time to make a meaningful impact.

TOTTENHAM

Hugo Lloris - 3

Lloris let in five in midweek at Everton and he had another night to forget at the Etihad. The Tottenham 'keeper will be kicking himself that he wasn't able to keep out Rodri's tame penalty after getting across to it comfortably and laying a hand on the ball and he should have saved Gundogan's first strike which came straight at him, too.

Image: Lloris endured a poor game in goal for Tottenham

Japhet Tanganga - 6

Man City away was hardly the easiest fixture for Tanganga to make his first Premier League appearance of the season in - and his task got even harder when Gundogan and Foden doubled up on him after he'd come through an early battle with Sterling.

Eric Dier - 6

Dier has been in and out of the Spurs side in recent weeks but didn't let Jose Mourinho down at the Etihad. Blocked a Jesus shot early on and booked later in the match for holding back the same player.

Davinson Sanchez - 5

Sanchez had put his body on the line for Spurs, blocking shots from Jesus, Silva, and Gundogan in the first half but let himself down after the break when his defending for a long ball from Ederson was all over the place and allowed Gundogan to score. Another defensive mistake from this Spurs backline.

Ben Davies - 6

Davies was up against an in-form Phil Foden early on and twice the City man was able to get passes into the box. He'd have been relieved to see the England international switch to the other flank later in the half and even more relieved when he wasn't punished for Sterling's cross hitting his arm. Steady in the second period as he sat back to try to contain City's attackers.

Tanguy Ndombele - 6

A brilliant early dribble took him right to the edge of the City six-yard box but Stones was able to block and that was one of the few occasions we saw Ndombele in a threatening position in the first-half. Sissoko's introduction at the break allowed him to play further up the pitch but a deflected shot into Ederson's hands was as good as it got after the break before he was replaced by Alli.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 5

Made an important interception in his own box early on to deny Jesus a look at goal but clumsily bundled into Gundogan to give away the penalty for City to take the lead. Made more interceptions than any other player and looked after the ball for Spurs when they did wrestle it off City - but that foul on Gundogan was a costly one.

Erik Lamela - 5

Showed he was up for the challenge with a hard tackle on Jesus midway through the first half, got into a tussle with the striker later in the match, and saw yellow for a pull-back on Cancelo - but on the ball he was unable to provide the creativity Spurs needed. Still no goal involvements in the Premier League this season.

Image: Erik Lamela battles for possession with Gabriel Jesus (AP)

Lucas Moura - 6

Charged with giving Tottenham a pacey out ball on the break and did his job well when he had the opportunity, linking up well with Lamela and Kane on occasion. But ultimately those counters didn't materialise into meaningful chances for the visitors and, with Moura looking unlikely to add to his solitary Premier League goal this season, he was replaced by Sissoko at the break.

Heung-min Son - 6

Dropped deep to help Davies deal with Foden early on and with Spurs pushed back for long periods only saw the ball fleetingly in the City half. Son had six goals in his last eight against Man City but only left the Etihad with a sore ankle this time after being caught by a Cancelo stud.

Harry Kane - 7

Hit post after winning a free-kick from Laporte on the edge of the City box and got one more shot away in the game but spent most of the match chasing City defenders and contributing with clearances in his own area.

Subs used

Moussa Sissoko - 5

On at half-time in place of Lucas Moura, but lost track of Gundogan as he ran through to score City's second and was unable to give Spurs the boost in midfield they were looking for

Dele Alli - 5

Like most of Spurs' attackers used in this match, it was a frustrating cameo for Alli. His return to action will be encouraging of more minutes to come but there was no instant impact here.

Gareth Bale - 6

Sent on with Spurs 3-0 down but produced some neat footwork on the edge of the box to skip past a couple of City challenges before drawing a good save from Ederson. A promising reminder of what he can still do.

What's next?

City now go to Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday night at 8.15pm, before going to Arsenal on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30pm.

Tottenham are now at Wolfsberger in the Europa League round of 32 first leg on Thursday at 5.55pm, before going to West Ham, also on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at midday.