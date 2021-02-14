Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd will not settle for second in Premier League title race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not settle for second in the Premier League title race, despite having taken only 10 points from their last seven league games.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at West Brom on Super Sunday and despite returning to second place on goal difference, they have ultimately slipped further behind local rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are now seven points ahead at the top of the table and have a game in hand, but Solskjaer insists Man Utd will not be letting them get away too easily.

He said: "No one will give it away this early. This season is so unpredictable, life is so unpredictable, anything can happen and of course we're not going to settle for second.

"It's a compliment to the boys that we've gotten ourselves into the position we're in. We're the team closest [to Man City] and we should be challenging the team in front of us.

"We're not going to let them get away with it, but we need to win games to be in that position."

It was ultimately a lacklustre showing at The Hawthorns, although Man Utd were improved after half-time and saw the majority of the possession (73.1 per cent).

They did come away with their unbeaten Premier League run intact, extending it to 19 games, but Solskjaer dismissed the statistic after a disappointing draw.

He added: "At the moment, that record doesn't mean anything. We are in desperate need of three points because we want to move up the table and you don't do that by getting one point away from home. It's a disappointing outcome today.

"Then again some of the play was really good, some of the performances were really good so there are some positives. But overall, we're disappointed with one point only.

Image: Bruno Fernandes' superb strike was one of the bright moments for Man Utd

"We built loads of pressure, created pressure, pegged them back but I didn't feel we created enough big moments to score the goals. We didn't have the aura.

"Saying that, we did get down the sides and flashed a few crosses down the line but maybe the cross, or the position or the movement wasn't there. We didn't have big moments that you felt should have been a goal disappointingly, even though the ball was in the last third all the time apart from a few counter-attacks, which is always dangerous when you have Premier League players against you."

Souness: Such a bad result for Man Utd

Image: Mbaye Diagne's header gave West Brom an early lead as they held Man Utd to a 1-1 draw

Graeme Souness believes the draw against West Brom - who have only won twice in the Premier League this season - is a poor result and takes more pressure off Man City at the top.

The Sky Sports pundit said: "This is such a bad result for Manchester United. He's just said it's a difficult place to come - West Brom have won one game at home, against the bottom team. That's a difficult place to go if you're second or third in the league?

"West Brom had the better chances. That is an exceptionally poor performance and result for Manchester United, when you think they've got a chance of putting the pressure on Manchester City. Nah."

Ole, Allardyce: Maguire was offside

Image: United's Harry Maguire missed a late chance and had a penalty rescinded by VAR

One incident that did attract some attention was an overturned Man Utd penalty. It was initially given after Harry Maguire went down with Semi Ajayi at his back, but after a VAR review and a look at the pitchside monitor by referee Craig Pawson, the penalty was rescinded.

It was overturned as there was deemed to be not enough contact for the foul to be given, despite Maguire appearing to be offside in the build-up.

Here's how the key players saw the incident:

Solskjaer told his post-match press conference: "I think we all want consistency and a fair game, but then again, there's human error that we all expect from our game. With the penalty we could have had today, it is a clear foul. If you only look at the clash between their centre-back and Harry, it's a foul but from what I see, Harry is in an offside position.

"So someone must have been asleep in that VAR office in Stockley Park. Someone needs to brew some coffee because it could have been easily avoided by saying 'he's offside, let's move on'."

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce told Sky Sports: "The confusing thing is Maguire is offside before it, and he's not just offside, he's well offside. So I don't know why it has to be a decision on whether it was or wasn't a penalty, what should have been the decision was 'this was an offside, let's play on'.

"I'm massively confused about that situation and I'd like some clarification from somebody by saying Maguire is stood in an offside position when the ball comes in, then there's this kerfuffle about the penalty when it could have been easily cleared up straight away by saying Maguire was offside, rather than the referee having to come over to the monitor.

"What that meant was if he thought it was a penalty and he gave it and it was the winner, that would have been an absolute injustice to what had happened here today."

Maguire told Sky Sports: "I was so certain it was a penalty. I don't understand why he's been sent to check it.

"I'm goalside of the defender, I feel a touch on my shoulder, he's pulling me back, and then I feel a clip on my heels as well. It was minimal, but it's a penalty, especially after the referee points to the spot you think there's no chance it's getting overturned.

"I was so confident it was going to be given, but it seems like the decisions at the moment are going against us. We can't be relying on VAR though, we huffed and puffed and have to improve."

Souness told Sky Sports: "He [Maguire] goes to ground as though he's been hit with a baseball bat. If he said he thinks it's a penalty, it's not enough to bring him down the way he goes down."

Allardyce: We could have easily won

West Brom manager Allardyce was pleased with the performance from his side as they continue to battle relegation, and feels they could have won the game.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a fantastic point and a game we could easily have won on the chances we created. I'm really pleased with how we set our tactics out, we were brilliant in the way we controlled the element of Manchester United's threat. They were limited to little or no chances, but it was an absolutely brilliant goal [from Fernandes], so you have to hold your hands up for that.

"In the second half, we contained the opposition again, limited them, and then started breaking away to create opportunities. Our big man, Mbaye, scored a great goal today but he could have had three. He could have been the winner for us today.

"I'm really pleased for the players with their application, the way they nullified the opposition and the way they used possession as best as they possibly could... Overall, the whole team has performed to their best level consistently over 90 minutes and I can't ask any more than that.

"It's another point to try and get us on the move, going forward without losing football matches. Can we put an undefeated run of games together? The effort we put in today needs to be matched when we go to Burnley next week. It'll be a different type of game and tactics, but if we get to the top of our game and create opportunities, hopefully we'll be there to finish them off."